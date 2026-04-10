Another retro cassette player hits the market to help you fulfil your Stranger Things fantasies

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There's another new cassette player entering the lo-fi fray.
The Gadhouse Miko promises retro styling and a killer price tag.
While record players have been a part of modern, nostalgia-driven hi-fi culture for over a decade now, cassette players still feel a little more niche. It's certainly one which is growing in popularity, though, thanks in no small part to the prominence of the devices in shows like Stranger Things.
Of the modern crop, We Are Rewind is probably the most prominent. But now, there's a new model hitting the market which nails that 80s aesthetic even more.
Called the Gadhouse Miko, this unit looks like it was plucked straight from Back to the Future or Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Available in two colours – Smoke and Mint – the unit has its looks sorted right from the off.Article continues below
The brand has designed it with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind. As such, all of the functionality can be controlled with a simple five button layout, which sits slightly recessed on the top panel of the unit.
There's also a built-in directional microphone, which allows the user to quickly record onto tape. I'm actually really interested in that idea – sure, you're probably going to want something a little more dedicated to record an album, but for recording ideas and background sounds in an analog way, this seems like a great option.
As it pretty commonplace with modern units, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity ensures you'll be able to pair up your favourite wireless earbuds or headphones. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack for traditional wired units.
The real boon here is the price. At just £69.99 / US$99 (approx. €69 / AU$114) the unit is significantly more affordable than rivals, which should make it a popular pick for those looking to dabble, without investing too heavily.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There's also going to be a bundle with the brand's Wesley headphones – a perfect retro package, designed to look like the vintage on-ear cans of years gone by – which will cost £109 / US$149 (approx. €125 / AU$207).
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
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