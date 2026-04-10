Another retro cassette player hits the market to help you fulfil your Stranger Things fantasies

Quick Summary There's another new cassette player entering the lo-fi fray. The Gadhouse Miko promises retro styling and a killer price tag.

While record players have been a part of modern, nostalgia-driven hi-fi culture for over a decade now, cassette players still feel a little more niche. It's certainly one which is growing in popularity, though, thanks in no small part to the prominence of the devices in shows like Stranger Things.

Of the modern crop, We Are Rewind is probably the most prominent. But now, there's a new model hitting the market which nails that 80s aesthetic even more.

Called the Gadhouse Miko, this unit looks like it was plucked straight from Back to the Future or Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Available in two colours – Smoke and Mint – the unit has its looks sorted right from the off.

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The brand has designed it with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind. As such, all of the functionality can be controlled with a simple five button layout, which sits slightly recessed on the top panel of the unit.

(Image credit: Gadhouse)

There's also a built-in directional microphone, which allows the user to quickly record onto tape. I'm actually really interested in that idea – sure, you're probably going to want something a little more dedicated to record an album, but for recording ideas and background sounds in an analog way, this seems like a great option.

As it pretty commonplace with modern units, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity ensures you'll be able to pair up your favourite wireless earbuds or headphones. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack for traditional wired units.

(Image credit: Gadhouse)

The real boon here is the price. At just £69.99 / US$99 (approx. €69 / AU$114) the unit is significantly more affordable than rivals, which should make it a popular pick for those looking to dabble, without investing too heavily.

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There's also going to be a bundle with the brand's Wesley headphones – a perfect retro package, designed to look like the vintage on-ear cans of years gone by – which will cost £109 / US$149 (approx. €125 / AU$207).