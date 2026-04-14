The mixtape is back – We Are Rewind gives you the tape deck and a blank cassette, the rest is up to you

Quick Summary We Are Rewind has teamed with Discogs and Recording The Masters for a special edition portable cassette player. There are only 150 of its WE-001 deck available though, and you'll need to live in the US to get your hands on one.

Three brands have joined forces to remind us all that some things never go out of fashion – and in this case, it’s the cassette tape.

We Are Rewind, along with music marketplace Discogs and tape specialist Recording The Masters, have announced a limited edition of the WE-001 portable tape player. And while we seen a few branded versions in recent times, this one comes bundled with everything you need to make your own mixtape – including a blank cassette ready to fill with your favourite tracks.

What does the limited edition WE-001 offer?

The WE-001 is already a hit with tape enthusiasts, having been around since 2023, but this Discogs edition distinguishes itself with an exclusive matte black finish and the Discogs logo pressed into the casing.

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The body is constructed from aluminium alloy, too, so it’s much more solid than the plastic Walkmans we all used to know and love.

Connectivity has, as you would hope, moved on since the 1980s – the WE-001 player pairs via Bluetooth 5.1 with wireless headphones or speakers, while a 3.5mm headphone jack is on hand for those who prefer a wired connection.

Meanwhile, a built-in lithium battery handles up to twelve hours of playback, so there is no need to carry around spare AA batteries.

The bundled blank tape is a C60 cassette produced by Recording The Masters, offering sixty minutes of high-fidelity recording time, which should be enough for a solid double-sided mixtape. And, it’s designed to capture audio with more care than the cheapest tapes of the analogue era managed.

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The collaboration is limited to just 150 units so if you want one, you better be quick.

You will also need to live in the US at present, as it is available exclusively from across the pond, priced at $179.99. Orders can be placed through Discogs directly.

For anyone who spent teenage hours carefully cueing up songs and writing track listings in tiny handwriting on a paper insert, we hope this news will be the best you've had all week.