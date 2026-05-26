Sleek, stylish and sonically sound – this is the vinyl all-in-one for audiophiles

Quick Summary Fancy some quality audio without the faff of separates? Andover Audio's all-in-one might be the solution for you.

If you're at all interested in hi-fi audio equipment, you'll probably know that separates – buying your turntable, speakers and other bits and bobs separately and connecting them together – is usually the way to go.

While there certainly are all-in-one solutions out there, they're usually not the best in terms of sonic quality of performance. Still, one brand is looking to change that.

Andover Audio is a company which has previously made a luxurious all-in-one solution – and now it's back with a second version. The Andover One MKII builds on the premise of the original, but with tasteful updates to improve on the formula.

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In terms of design, there's not too much to differentiate the two. The model sports a timeless look, complete with wooden panelling and black accents on the top and around the sides.

One noteworthy change comes to the very core of the unit's operation. Designed as a plug and play unit, the MKII model comes with a pre-aligned Audio-Technica VM95E cartridge.

(Image credit: Andover Audio)

The playback is also improved with the addition of an automatic stop function, which will save your stylus head from unnecessary wear. Plus, a new optical digital output can hook up to a streamer, making this a powerful solution even when the records aren't spinning.

Inside, six drivers push audio out of the unit. That includes a quartet of 3.5-inch woofers and a pair of Air Motion Transformer tweeters, all arranged to offer a 270-degree soundscape.

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With 200 watts of power behind them – as well as the brand's signature vibration-minimising design – this should be more than enough for most users looking for quality audio without the faff of putting together a separates rig.

Priced at US$2,699 (approx. £2,000 / €2,320 / AU$3,770), this unit certainly isn't cheap. But for those seeking a simple solution for superb sonic performance, it might be the best one yet.