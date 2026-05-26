I used Sony's new 1000X headphones for a month – 3 things I like, 2 I don't

It's been an interesting few weeks. Despite obtaining Sony's all-new and most luxurious ever headphones, the 1000X 'The Collexion' (see my full review here), I've had to be very discreet about my possession of these over-ear cans.

That's because I've been using these new headphones wherever possible, with the caveat that they've been under embargo and therefore not for public display. Nonetheless, with other creators and celebrities donning them in the wild, I've been able to test them in a variety of environments too.

Which I've felt has been an important real-world-testing factor for these headphones. After all, The Collexion – the 'X' not being a typo, but a numeral-esque representation of Sony's decade-long endeavour in this space – is positioned above the brand's WH-1000XM6, in a semi-adjacent space to Apple's AirPods Max 2 or Bowers & Wilkins' PX8 S2.

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What's interesting, however, is that Sony isn't positioning The Collexion as an XM6 alternative, per se. These are a grade above, offering a brand new 30mm driver, new processor, different active noise-cancelling (ANC) that's designed less for those on the go – and more with the focus being self-indulgent "me time" at home.

It's been a rollercoaster journey with these headphones, therefore, in trying to absorb precisely what they're all about but, crucially, who they're actually aimed at. Has Sony hit a home run in unsettling Apple and Bowers, or is the 1000X The Collexion dubiously aligned with its best intentions?

Pricing

First thing's first: the price. There's no messing around here, as The Collexion, available in either Black or Platinum finishes, will cost you £550 (US and Australia pricing is unavailable to me at the time of writing).

For context, Apple's AirPods Max are £499 / $529 / AU$999, while Bowers & Wilkins' PX8 S2 will set you back £629 / $799 / AU$1,299. The Japanese tech giant has therefore opted to sit somewhere in the middle – which is a message of confidence.

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A potential 'hiccup', if I can call it that, is that the brand's WH-1000XM6 headphones cost £399 / $449 / AU$699. As both products have "1000X" firmly in their names, it makes them somewhat more comparable – I'm sure that's how many consumers will see it anyway. Which makes me wonder who's going to see that near-40% jump as the best purchase decision.

Sound Quality

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Well, herein lies the argument for that extra spend. The 1000X The Collexion aren't just WH-1000XM6 in disguise, jazzed up to look prettier. They have an all-new driver and have been produced with entirely different consideration.

To cut to the chase: I really enjoy the sound these new headphones produce. Some purists might find them a little too bassy, but the 30mm drivers deployed here have new carbon materials to make for a tauter and therefore tighter bass response.

I'm pleased that's the case in general, as Sony's seeming disarray when making its Ult Wear (read: insanely loose, over-bassy headphones) really made me query what the heck the brand was up to. The Collexion, however, corrects that misstep and puts the brand back on a more sensible path.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

There are caveats to the sound, as I'll get to, but much of that is processing-related. In terms of raw audio, including playing nice with Hi-Res Audio sources, The Collexion do a fine job of being very fine headphones indeed. So that's the biggest job succeeded.

Pleasingly, there's a detailed graphic equaliser option within the app. You can select from pre-sets or adjust a 10-band EQ (to +/-6dB per band) to create your ideal sound. Two 'Custom' options can be saved, too, should you have a specific EQ rigour that you'd prefer to apply to specific genres or sources. I love using this.

Upmixing & Adaptive Control

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony)

I did say there are caveats, though. Sony seems really proud of its work in using the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 – which was an introduction in the XM6 headphones – in tandem with an all-new Integrated Processor V3 is added for "360 upmixes".

"What are 360 upmixes?", I hear you cry. You might suspect head-motion spatial audio, much like Bose has with the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. But it's not that. Instead, this feature – available as part of the Sound Connect app (available for iOS and Android) – offers "listening modes" to ape various environments.

There's 'Background Music', 'Game', 'Cinema' and 'Music'. There's also the fact that each and every one is terrible in its attempt at adding movie-soundtrack-esque filtering that's just not needed for a product like this.

Let the music be as it's mixed, not some replica "played out the back of your local cafe" in style. This is the feature I dislike the most about these headphones, because I just can't make sense of it. Even the 'Music' setting will add edginess and crunch that I can't see anyone really appreciating.

Active Noise-Cancelling

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Fortunately you needn't care about the listening mode, as it's off by default – and you should just leave it that way. Do so and you've then got the choice of active noise-cancelling (ANC) being on or off, or set to Ambient (many would call this 'passthrough' for hearing people speak).

I must say, Sony has gone pretty light on those options, and I've been a firm user of 'on' at all times. Good job, then, that the 1000X The Collexion are well-equipped for delivering ANC, with 12 microphones – eight on the exterior, four within the earcups for feedback – utilising the same base system as the WH-1000XM6's setup.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

However, the XM6 and The Collexion are not the same in their ANC delivery. How you feel about this will either make it more of a 'like' or more of a 'dislike' take – whereas I'm sitting on the fence somewhat. That's because the XM6 have 'stronger' ANC; The Collexion, meanwhile, has a more generous passthrough for higher-end frequencies in general.

Now, that creates a more natural and less 'stuck in a vacuum' experience for listening – ideal when at home. It's more delicate, more Bowers & Wilkins-esque in style.

But when out and about – as I have discreetly been testing on trains and planes – these newer headphones can't deliver the Bose or even Sony's step-down XM6 degree of total cancellation.

The Collexion delivers good ANC, for sure, but it's intentionally different – and that's a key factor you'll need to weigh up in your purchase decision.

Adaptive Control

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

It's not entirely smooth sailing, however, with another software-induced system presenting further issues. There's a 'Scene' option within the app, whereby the headphones will adjust depending on your actions.

I get and like the idea of it – changing the profile for your gym session, when you're walking or commuting, and so forth – but it's much too abrupt in its adjustment and can't really appreciate that I never want Ambient to be on for my uses.

This also highlights the 1000X The Collexion's lack of minutiae adjustment levels. There's no ANC 'grades', no subtle levels of adjustment. To me it feels too crude an adjustment when chopping between its assumed activity changes. It's feels like an AI feature that lacks the human touch.

Comfort

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Those minor foibles voiced, however, and I can't shy away from the fact that these headphones are supremely comfortable to wear. Sony has really dialled in on the design front and delivered an exquisitely light product, created with great materials.

That, to some degree, helps explain the price. Because you can feel the quality in the wearing of these headphones. They don't pinch. They don't get too warm (I've slept in them on a plane already, so would know). They don't feel like a weight upon one's head. It's all very nicely judged.

There are distinguished steps in the design which are very intentional, too. There are no visible screws. The single-piece coverings have no visible seams. The sand-blasted Sony logo that sits apart from the metal part of the headband. There's no paint to be seen here, it's all just raw and treated materials. I totally respect that – Sony has levelled up.

Battery

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The last part is both a positive and negative, too. The Collexion has been wise in splitting its battery into two cells, meaning a more balanced weight on the head. But neither of these two cells is especially large in capacity.

I wouldn't say the 1000X The Collexion is lowly in output time per charge, as such, more that other brands are well beyond this level. I've been seeing, roughly speaking, 2.5-to-3 hours per 20% depletion. And circa 14 hours of delivery on one charge is no bad show.

It's just that Sony's claim of "max 24 hours" (with ANC on; it's 16 for calls) seems far away from my reality in weeks of use. And other brands are in the dozens of hours per charge. Some are knocking on triple digits.

Yes, the Collexion is a distance off that. But I'd not want more battery capacity meaning more weight and therefore a less balanced product design, so it's swings and roundabouts. Ultimately, I can understand Sony's decision here.

In Conclusion

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Overall, then, I have really loved using Sony’s 1000X The Collexion headphones – and will continue to do so. The fundamentals are absolutely on point: product design, usability, materials, comfort, sound quality.

Despite this, however, I am still left wondering precisely who these headphones are for. With active noise-cancelling (ANC) that's less strong than the brand's XM6 over-ears, the fact the '1000X' name has stuck might be confusing to prospective buyers.

I also can't quite get over the name in and of itself, which sounds like the marketing department asked AI "what the cool kids might say". I get the "X" inclusion for its representation, but I just don't see that marketing as an attractive point for buyers of headphones at this level.

The fact is that this market is also very competitive. Apple heads are going to continue loving their AirPods Max. I would personally pay the bit extra for Bowers & Wilkins' PX8 S2 for the real leather and even higher-end design. And if I didn't have that sort of money then, well, Sony's WH-1000XM6 are among the best travel headphone picks you could ever choose.

So, after more than a fortnight of use, I'm as enamoured by Sony's 1000X The Collexion as I am confused by some of the aspects. These are exceptional headphones, which will be 5-star winners for some, but clearly won't be for everyone – and I think a batch of the app's 'upmix' and 'scene' software features need a drastic rethink too.