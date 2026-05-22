Does your barbecue need replacing? If it does this, you should look at buying a new one

The last UK May bank holiday is upon us, and it’s going to be a scorcher. With the weather this nice, chances are you have plans to fire up the barbecue to enjoy some delicious food in the sun – but if your barbecue does this, it’s the biggest warning sign it could give you that it needs cleaning or even replacing.

According to barbecue experts at Vonhaus , there are many common warning signs that your grill is past its best. The most obvious warnings are if your barbecue is looking extremely rusty even after you’ve cleaned it, and if the grill catches fire during cooking.

But the biggest warning sign that your barbecue needs cleaning or replacing is if your food cooks unevenly. Of course, if you’re a barbecue beginner, there is some trial and error involved when it comes to your first few grills, but if you notice your burgers burning heavily on one side while staying raw on the other, this is a huge sign that your barbecue isn’t performing as well anymore.

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The main reason for your barbecue cooking unevenly is due to the burners. After years of use, your barbecue’s burners can become blocked which will cause the flame and airflow to weaken. This then triggers other parts of your barbecue breaking down as they’re working overtime to keep everything working.

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When asked about this issue, Liam Glennon, Head of Buying at Vonhaus explained that “You should not have to constantly move food around the grill just to get it to cook evenly. If certain areas are getting much hotter than others, it’s often a sign the burners or airflow system are no longer working properly.”

In most cases, a deep clean of your barbecue can prevent these issues from happening. In general, if you haven’t used your barbecue in a while, the first thing you should do is check its condition. This is particularly important if you use a gas barbecue , as the fuel type will require a leak test to ensure the fuel hose, canister and connectors are all in top condition, otherwise you’ll need to find replacements.

Regardless of the type of barbecue you own, cleaning it regularly is a necessity otherwise your grill could become a breeding ground for food poisoning. To do this, check out our guide on how to clean a barbecue for a seven-step tutorial.

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