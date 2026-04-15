Traeger’s new woodfire grill might be the easiest pellet barbecue to use

QUICK SUMMARY Traeger has launched the Westwood Series of woodfire grill barbecues. Available in two sizes, the Traeger Westwood Series is simple to use, and can grill, smoke and even bake in one barbecue.

Traeger is back again with another new grill for the 2026 barbecue season. Following the recently announced Flatrock 2 Zone Grill , Traeger has announced the Westwood Series that features two new woodfire grills that might be the easiest pellet barbecues to use.

Within the Traeger Westwood Series is the Westwood and Westwood XL. Both are woodfire barbecues that use natural hardwood pellets to smoke, grill or bake your food, giving it that authentic smoky barbecue taste.

Similar to an air fryer , the Traeger Westwood Series uses convection airflow alongside the wood pellets to circulate hot air and smoke around the inside of the barbecue. This gives food a richer, more in depth flavour, and offers a consistent airflow for the best cooking results.

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The Traeger Westwood Series is a pretty sizable barbecue with plenty of cooking and storage space. Under the hood, it has two interior cooking racks so you can cook mains and sides on different levels to avoid cross contamination, and to cook more portions.

(Image credit: Traeger)

The left side of the Traeger Westwood Series has a built-in shelf for food preparation, while the right side has the pellet hopper which stores and heats the wood pellets. It’s also where the controls are located.

Speaking of controls, the Traeger Westwood Series is extremely easy to use – and that’s coming from someone who’s tested many barbecues but still gets confused about how to use them sometimes! On the control panel, you simply set the temperature and press ignite – that’s it.

After loading your food and closing up the barbecue, users can connect the Traeger Westwood Series to the Traeger app, thanks to its WiFIRE connectivity. The app allows you to monitor your cooking via your phone rather than having to hover around the grill and interrupt cooking by opening the lid.

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(Image credit: Traeger)

As you’d expect, the main difference between the two models in the Westwood Series is the size. The Westwood has 653 square feet of capacity while the XL has 823 square feet. Again, both are pretty big but that’s somewhat to be expected with a full-sized barbecue!