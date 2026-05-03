Fire it up! 5 outdoor griddles you need for this year's barbecue season

Barbecue season is finally here, and if you’ve yet to upgrade to a new model, I’d recommend buying an outdoor griddle. Griddles or planchas are the fastest growing barbecue trend for this year , and have firmly made the move from indoors to outdoors, becoming a major part of many people’s outdoor kitchen.

So, why exactly has the griddle become so popular? Simply put, the versatility of a griddle is pretty unmatched, and with more and more people wanting to cook full meals outside, they’re the easiest option as they can cook almost anything, from pancakes to meat, and so on.

The majority of griddles are powered by gas , making them easy to use and set up. The wide, flat-top surface of the griddle is also convenient to cook on, and provides consistent heat from edge to edge, so you’re getting the best cooking result every time.

Without further ado, here are the five best outdoor griddles you can buy today, from the likes of Weber, Traeger, Ninja, and more.

1. Weber Slate

(Image credit: Weber)

Best griddle overall

Part of Weber’s 2026 barbecue launches , the Weber Slate is a wide, 71cm griddle which can be used to cook burgers, seafood, breakfast, stirfries and more. It heats up to 260°C, and has three independently controlled burners for multi-zone temperatures across the surface.

At £749, the Weber Slate isn’t too expensive, and is made from premium, porcelain-enamelled materials. It has convenient side tables on either side of the griddle surface for preparation, and they even drop down to offer more space and easy storage. It looks the part, heats up quickly and is extremely precise and durable, so it’s hard to beat in my opinion.

2. Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Griddle

(Image credit: Traeger)

Best large dual zone griddle

Currently only available in the US, the new Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Griddle is large and in charge, with a big size and dual zone cooking . While it may be big, it’s actually smaller than its predecessor, offering a slightly smaller size, but you’ll still need a good sized garden to fit it in.

Using its gas ignition, the Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Griddle offers precise temperatures that heats quickly, eliminates cold spots and blocks out wind. The two U-shaped burners can be used independently or at the same time, and there’s plenty of prep and storage space on the sides and underneath the griddle.

3. Campingaz Sigma 1 CV Gas Griddle

(Image credit: Campingaz)

Best small griddle

Just because griddles are migrating to the outdoors doesn’t mean they need to be huge. Case in point – the Campingaz Sigma 1 CV Gas Griddle has a griddle surface that measures just 30cm x 45cm so it can easily fit into smaller outdoor kitchens, gardens and patios, while still cooking for up to six people at a time.

The Campingaz Sigma 1 CV Gas Griddle uses a combination of gas cartridges and electric ignition for quick heat and set up. The griddle lid also acts as a heat insulator, and protective lid to block the wind and stop dirt and dust getting inside. It also has a grease drainer to keep things clean, and at £199.99, the price and size is pretty attractive to those on a tight budget.

4. Blackstone Omnivore Flex-Fold Cart Griddle

(Image credit: Blackstone)

Best portable griddle

Who doesn’t want to take their barbecue with them on a camping trip or beach day? Well, with the Blackstone Omnivore Flex-Fold Cart Griddle , you can as it’s completely collapsible and can be folded down and wheeled around wherever you want to go.

The Blackstone Omnivore Flex-Fold Cart Griddle has a 22-inch cooking surface and its portable design is for those who want to ‘cook beyond the garden’ . It also has dual zones that can be used together or independently to make mains and sides at the same time, and at different temperatures.

5. Ninja Sizzle Pro XL

(Image credit: Ninja)

Best indoor griddle

I know I said I’d be talking about outdoor griddles, but I thought I’d throw in an indoor one just for good measure. The Ninja Sizzle XL Pro is perfect for those who want that authentic grill taste and flavour but don’t have any outdoor space.