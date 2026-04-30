Amazon Prime Video in May 2026: Top 5 brand-new movies and shows added this month

There's never a moment to take a breather when it comes to the biggest and best streaming services in the world. If they leave it too long without adding something attention-grabbing or new to their libraries, smart viewers will take their subscription money elsewhere, and Prime Video is no exception.

Amazon's streaming service is one of the most reliable out there when it comes to the sheer volume of additions each month, so you're probably not going to be surprised that May is looking like a busy time on the platform. From movies to TV shows, I've taken a look at everything being added, to boil it down to just five highlights that you should keep on your radar as May passes.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War - Official Trailer Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 20 May

I wasn't sure that John Krasinski was coming back as Jack Ryan any time soon – but it seems like he's not done with either the character or Prime Video. He's back in a movie continuing the series (which has bounced between films and streaming seasons), and it looks like it'll probably be a really enjoyable thriller.

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It sees Jack Ryan heading to London (not for the first time) to help track down an international criminal with some terrible plans, and from the trailers we've seen he'll clearly encounter new allies, too. Siena Miller has joined as a hyper-professional British agent, so it'll be interesting to see if her character adds some newfound depth to the franchise.

Spider-Noir

"Spider-Noir" - Authentic Black & White Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 27 May

Another massive addition to Prime Video comes at the end of the month, when Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir arrives. This show looks like nothing else on the market, with a super knowing tone and a penchant for noirish cliches that should see it keep its tongue firmly in its cheek. Cage plays an alternate universe version of Spider-Man, one introduced in the Spiderverse films.

This is shot in live action, though, and even more remarkably will be available to watch in two different ways when it arrives. Prime Video is releasing the show in both black-and-white and colour versions, and it might be quite tough to pick between the two. We lean toward the classic monochrome look, but there's probably no wrong answer, in truth.

Good Omens Season 3

Good Omens - Final Season Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 13 May

This is a finale that has been a very long time coming, with some disruption delaying the previous season of Good Omens and now a short third outing capping things off. In fact, it can't even really be called a season – it's a feature-length special to bid goodbye to the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley.

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They've become more than just friends as the show has unfolded, going well past where the source material left things ambiguous to give fans a whole lot to love. This final go-around seems like it'll wrap things up in a bow, so we're pretty confident it won't end too darkly, and should be a treat for longtime viewers.

No Place To Be Single

No Place To Be Single | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 8 May

Now, this one has an interesting detail in its trailer – incredibly obvious English over-dubbing to try to get a wider audience for what looks like a fairly simple but potentially charming Italian romcom. It's a classic story of city boys out of their depth, with two brothers inheriting a rural property and swooping in on a small village to try to turn it around.

It's clear that their initial plan will horrify the quiet and spirited locals, including at least one extremely eligible beauty, but the more they all get to know each other, the more sparks will fly. Expect an almost guaranteed happy ending, some steamy love scenes, and stunning Italian countryside vistas – what's not to like?

Hunting Season

HUNTING SEASON Official Trailer (2025) Mel Gibson - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 17 May

You don't see Mel Gibson in the lead role that often on-screen any more, but those who want a simple throwback action thriller might find he's on solid form in Hunting Season. He might now only be soft-cancelled, but Gibson clearly isn't back in the Hollywood fold in every way, since this looks decidedly like a B-movie of the old "straight to VHS" variety.

Still, with its story of criminals chasing down a kidnapped woman who's slipped through their fingers, and the ageing but hyper-competent property-owner who takes her in and fights back (that's Gibson), it'll probably be simple enough entertainment. If you want a revenge movie that doesn't have many pretensions, this could be one to bear in mind midway through May.