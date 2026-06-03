How to sleep on a plane: 5 things I use to sleep well during a flight as a travel expert

I’m extremely fortunate that I get to travel for work, but the 3am wake-up calls to get to the airport do eventually take their toll. Oftentimes, I have events, briefings and tours as soon as I land and as I don’t want to make a bad first impression by looking like I haven’t slept for days, I’ve become well-versed in sleeping on a plane.

I used to hate sleeping on planes but now, I’m out like a light as soon as I strap my seatbelt on. With summer holidays coming up, sleeping poorly – or not at all – on a plane can affect the first couple days of your vacation so catching some much needed Zzz’s before your trip is a must.

As a sleep and travel expert, these are the five fool-proof products I use to help me sleep on a plane.

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1. Ostrichpillow Go Neck Travel Pillow

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The biggest head – or neck – ache about sleeping on a plane is you’re essentially sleeping upright in a chair for several hours. What’s worse is the seat itself has no real support or comfort especially around the head and neck, which is why you often get off a plane feeling stiff and sore in these areas.

Having a comfortable travel pillow is a must if you’re planning to take a nap on the plane. I’d recommend the Ostrichpillow Go Neck Travel Pillow . Made from memory foam, the Ostrichpillow Go is cosy, breathable and asymmetrical so you can have it at different heights and thickness levels to suit your neck, spine, head and chin. There are cheaper options at Boots and even in the airport that work well too, but the Ostrichpillow Go gets my vote.

2. Loop Dream

(Image credit: Joanna Ebsworth)

This might be controversial, but I don’t like wearing headphones on a plane, unless I’m using them to watch an in-flight movie. But the background whirring of the cabin and other passenger’s noises can disrupt your sleep, so a good pair of noise-reducing earbuds can do the trick.

Instead of blocking out noise entirely, I still like to be able to hear a little bit of my surroundings, especially on a plane so I can be alert to any announcements. The Loop Dream earplugs are a great choice here, as they muffle sounds by 27dB (SNR) so you can sleep peacefully and minimise external noise. Made from ultra-soft silicone and memory foam, the Loop Dream earplugs reduce ear pressure and sit comfortably in the ears for several hours. Read our full Loop Dream review for more details.

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3. Therabody SleepMask

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re flying for several hours, especially during the night, the plane you’re on will dim the lights so you can get some sleep. But not everyone will want to sleep which means you could be sitting next to someone with a blaring, bright screen – but that’s where an eye mask comes in.

My eye mask of choice is the Therabody SleepMask. What makes it so special is it uses a combination of vibrations and sounds to help you relax. With wave, pulse or constant pattern options, the vibrations are soothing and tension relieving. The material is comfortable to wear and completely blacks out any light that could infiltrate under the mask. Read our full Therabody SleepMask review for more details.

4. Danish Endurance Cotton Compression Socks

(Image credit: Danish Endurance)

If you’re on a long haul flight, compression socks will be your best friend. I run a lot and my shins are always acting up in some way so I use compression socks to help with my running but you can also wear them as you travel.

For compression sock beginners, the Danish Endurance Compression Socks are the ones I’d recommend. Made from a soft cotton material, these socks are more relaxed than other options, making them ideal for running, recovery and travel. The Danish Endurance Compression Socks stabilise your calves, and they’re much more affordable than other brands.

5. YETI Rambler Bottle

(Image credit: YETI)

Due to the low humidity within a plane, the air in the cabin can leave your skin and body feeling dehydrated. Regardless of how long I’ve slept for on the plane, I often wake up with a sore, dry throat so having a good water bottle to hand is vital.

The water bottle I use everyday, including while travelling, is the YETI Rambler Bottle . I have the 769ml version but you can get them in multiple sizes and colours. As it’s double-wall vacuum insulated, the YETI Rambler Bottle keeps water extremely cool and crisp, which is exactly what you want when travelling for hours.