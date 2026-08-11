There's still time to get this best-selling fan before temperatures hit 35°C tomorrow

If you've heard someone saying the unbearably hot temperatures are coming back tomorrow, unfortunately they're not exaggerating. Whilst we're sitting in the high 20s today, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see temperatures climb as high as 35°C, bringing conditions similar to the two heatwaves we've already experienced this summer. The only good news is that cooler weather should return before the weekend, so thankfully it won't last too long.

That also means you've really only got today to prepare if you still need to invest in one of the best fans, and If that's you, I've found one you should consider. The JSH 33-inch Portable Pedestal Stand Fan is currently labelled as Amazon's Choice and has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

It's also available with Amazon Prime next-day delivery, meaning you can still get one through your door tomorrow before another potentially sleepless night in the heat.

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JSH 33-inch Portable Pedestal Stand Fan: £49.50 at Amazon With an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, the JSH 33-inch Portable Pedestal Stand Fan is worth adding to your basket.

The JSH 33-inch Portable Pedestal Stand Fan is an air circulator, meaning it's designed to move air around the entire room rather than simply blowing it in one direction. By improving circulation, it can help distribute cooler air into different corners of the room and create a more consistent temperature throughout the space.

It also features 90° automatic oscillation alongside up to 90° of manual directional adjustment, whilst the spiral grille is designed to maximise airflow distribution around the room. This gives you plenty of flexibility whether you want the breeze directed straight towards you or circulated across a wider space.

There are three fan speeds to choose from, alongside oscillation and timer controls, and you can adjust everything using the touchscreen display on the fan itself or via the included remote control.

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