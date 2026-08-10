3 portable air coolers under £100 that are worth buying

Portable air conditioners are flying off the shelves, but these air coolers are still available

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Bush 2 in 1 Air Cooler and Humidifier
(Image credit: Bush)

As another spell of hot weather grips the UK, the best portable air conditioners have become increasingly difficult to find. If you've been struggling to get your hands on one, an air cooler could be a practical alternative whilst stocks recover.

Unlike portable air conditioners, air coolers don't actively lower the temperature of a room. Instead, they use water – and in some cases ice packs – to cool the air they blow out, creating a more refreshing breeze whilst using far less energy. They're also typically much cheaper to buy.

Below, we've rounded up three of the best air coolers available for under £100. If any of them happen to be out of stock, don't worry – these products are generally replenished quickly, so keep an eye out.

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Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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