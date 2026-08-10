3 portable air coolers under £100 that are worth buying
Portable air conditioners are flying off the shelves, but these air coolers are still available
As another spell of hot weather grips the UK, the best portable air conditioners have become increasingly difficult to find. If you've been struggling to get your hands on one, an air cooler could be a practical alternative whilst stocks recover.
Unlike portable air conditioners, air coolers don't actively lower the temperature of a room. Instead, they use water – and in some cases ice packs – to cool the air they blow out, creating a more refreshing breeze whilst using far less energy. They're also typically much cheaper to buy.
Below, we've rounded up three of the best air coolers available for under £100. If any of them happen to be out of stock, don't worry – these products are generally replenished quickly, so keep an eye out.
The Bush 2-in-1 Air Cooler and Humidifier combines a fan with evaporative cooling technology to create a fresher airflow. It offers three fan speeds, 60-degree oscillation and comes with two ice packs that can be added to the water tank for an extra cooling boost on particularly hot days.
Although it's just over the £100 mark, the Bueland Air Cooler can often be found for less with B&Q Club discounts. Its large 10-litre water tank means fewer refills, whilst two included ice packs help enhance the cooling effect. Automatic oscillation and adjustable airflow make it suitable for cooling larger living spaces as well.
Designed for personal rather than whole-room cooling, the Morphy Richards Flexi Freeze is ideal for keeping close by whilst working, relaxing or sleeping. The rechargeable design offers up to 15 hours of cordless use, whilst a one-litre water tank can be filled with water or ice cubes for a more refreshing breeze.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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