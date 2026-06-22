This isn't my first heatwave, and I'd bet it isn't yours, either, but that doesn't mean I'm enjoying it. Just like how the rare occasions when it snows can bring the UK to a standstill, when it gets over 30 degrees Celsius, we tend to all get a little loopy, largely because almost no housing in this country is designed for that level of heat.

Last year, I bought my first flat in south London, and as a top-floor chunk of a Victorian house, it's unsurprisingly a bit of an oven when it's this hot, so after years of enduring the hottest parts of summer with ice packs and a stiff upper lip, I finally picked up a portable air conditioner.

Who knew? It's exactly the game-changer it's billed as, and I honestly already can't remember how I survived without it. I got my hands on a portable unit from Dreo, its Portable Air Conditioner 318S, and the bad news is that, along with almost every other well-made option out there, it's out of stock right now as people frantically try to get their hands on one.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Still, that stock will surely come back in soon enough (albeit not in time for this particular wave of hot days and sweaty nights. So, would I recommend the 318S for when it's back and available? Absolutely, no surprises here.

This is a unit that rests on wheels, giving it that apparent portability, but like many others that you could opt for, it's important to give that fact some context. This thing weighs a whole heap, at 22.5kg, and that means rolling around my flat isn't the simplest process, especially where carpets enter the equation.

Still, I have moved it between rooms to change where my cooling's happening without any real trouble, so that's a big plus point for single-level homes. I've mostly been using it to cool either my bedroom or my living room, and each is a similar size – about 15 square metres, so not that large.

Each cools down really noticeably and quickly when the unit is turned on, although in both cases I've struggled to actually get it down to the point where the unit's "Auto" mode chills out and powers down a little, largely because getting rooms airtight in this sort of older property isn't too easy (especially with cats who want to roam and hate closed doors).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The unit has a great remote control that can set it up anyway you like, including setting up a timer to power down after a few hours, but it's also app-connected through your Wi-Fi network. This means you can control it from anywhere, provided its connection holds, so you could get your room of choice cooling down when you're on your way home, for instance. You can also set it up for voice controls through Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

That's a great addition, but I'm even more impressed by something easier to achieve – documentation. Dreo makes the unit's manual and various tutorials super easy to find in the app, which I just know I'll be thankful for if it ever throws an error code or I need to set up a different window mount.

Going from the room it's active in to any other part of my flat, though, is a depressing endeavour, so the impact it has is seismic. Key to that