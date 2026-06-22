Sony's lineup of Reon personal cooling devices is one of the most curious tech initiatives that I can remember seeing from any company of a decent size in recent years. After all, I'd just about get it if the Reon had had one or two versions, but it seems to get an annual update to bring new features and design touches, suggesting that someone at Sony really does value it.

Whether that's an executive with a personal mission, or whether it's because the cooling devices are selling way more than I might assume in a given year, I won't likely know anytime soon. Either way, though, when Sony offered to send me the latest version to try, the Reon Pocket Pro Plus, I jumped at the chance.

With London enduring a major heatwave right now, and having recently had a week in Taipei's sweltering heat for Computex, I've had plenty of chances to put it through its paces, and it's left me surprised by what I found. While the Reon Pocket Pro Plus definitely works, I didn't expect it to work in quite the way it does.

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While everyone has called this "personal aircon" for years now, that's not the best label, in all truth. Rather than a simple fan system, Reon units use a cooling plate that you arrange (using a neck grip) so that it lies along the back of your neck and upper spine. Those vents that are there expel slightly hotter air after it's been run over that cooling plate to chill it.

So, you basically get a metallic plate that's nice and cold to cool your torso down through the patch of it that touches you, and that ends up feeling just about as weird as it sounds. You get a very cold patch on your upper back, and while the rest of you clearly isn't much colder, you nonetheless feel more comfortable overall. This system also means that the effects are comparatively gentle, even with a few years of progress behind them from Sony's side.