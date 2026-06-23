If you think it's hot right now then just wait until tomorrow, as the mercury is set to rise yet further – with temperature peaks as high as 38C possible.

You can help combat that with portable AC, personal fans, fixed air-movers and other keeping cool gadgets and accessories – from paddling pools to ice-cream makers – but everyone is scrabbling to grab dwindling stock.

Fortunately – and in tandem with Amazon's Prime Day sale – I've been scouring the internet far and wide to find the worthwhile products still in stock to help you keep cool during this heatwave (and any that happen in the future, of course).

I've tried to include those items with rapid shipping, making note of those that could take longer to arrive on your doorstep. So get to it if you want to fight the impending heatwave, as stock is limited and won't last for long.

I'll be updating this live blog regularly with new finds and updates, so keep checking back for top value additions – from multiple sources, not just Amazon Prime.

Best Fixed Fan deal

Meaco Sefte 10in: £119.99 at John Lewis Delivery tomorrow (Wed 24 June)? YES Not only can you get this desktop fan delivered rapidly, you could even collect it from your local John Lewis and have it as soon as this evening – to help you sleep overnight. Sure, there's no discount on this, but I own one of these fans (and a couple of the pedestal versions, too) and rely on it daily during the summer. So it's a heatwave must-have that's worth its full asking price.

Best Air Cooler deal

Save 21% (£32.01) Morphy Richards Flexi Freeze 7L: was £149.99 now £117.98 at Amazon Delivery tomorrow (Wed 24 June)? NO – Thursday 26 What might just look like a big ol' fan is actually working that much harder – because this is an air cooler and, per its name, actually cools the air. How does it do so? That 7-litre tank is the trick, which you fill with water – preferably with ice or ice packs to exaggerate the effect – and the product then pulls in warm air, passes it over this, and pushes it back out. That means you get the wind sensation of a fan, but with added cooling – and different settings levels to suit your given scenario too. It's currently on offer, in stock, and available with a fairly quick turnaround from Amazon. But there aren't many left!

Best Portable Fan deal