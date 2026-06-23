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Best fans and air conditioners IN STOCK – help to keep cool in the heatwave
It's humans versus heatwave, as the UK braces for rising mercury
If you think it's hot right now then just wait until tomorrow, as the mercury is set to rise yet further – with temperature peaks as high as 38C possible.
You can help combat that with portable AC, personal fans, fixed air-movers and other keeping cool gadgets and accessories – from paddling pools to ice-cream makers – but everyone is scrabbling to grab dwindling stock.
Fortunately – and in tandem with Amazon's Prime Day sale – I've been scouring the internet far and wide to find the worthwhile products still in stock to help you keep cool during this heatwave (and any that happen in the future, of course).
I've tried to include those items with rapid shipping, making note of those that could take longer to arrive on your doorstep. So get to it if you want to fight the impending heatwave, as stock is limited and won't last for long.
I'll be updating this live blog regularly with new finds and updates, so keep checking back for top value additions – from multiple sources, not just Amazon Prime.
TOP LINKS
Best Fixed Fan deal
Delivery tomorrow (Wed 24 June)? YES
Not only can you get this desktop fan delivered rapidly, you could even collect it from your local John Lewis and have it as soon as this evening – to help you sleep overnight.
Sure, there's no discount on this, but I own one of these fans (and a couple of the pedestal versions, too) and rely on it daily during the summer. So it's a heatwave must-have that's worth its full asking price.
Best Air Cooler deal
Delivery tomorrow (Wed 24 June)? NO – Thursday 26
What might just look like a big ol' fan is actually working that much harder – because this is an air cooler and, per its name, actually cools the air.
How does it do so? That 7-litre tank is the trick, which you fill with water – preferably with ice or ice packs to exaggerate the effect – and the product then pulls in warm air, passes it over this, and pushes it back out.
That means you get the wind sensation of a fan, but with added cooling – and different settings levels to suit your given scenario too.
It's currently on offer, in stock, and available with a fairly quick turnaround from Amazon. But there aren't many left!
Best Portable Fan deal
Delivery tomorrow (Wed 24 June)? YES
We've long raved about this personal fan which delivers on-the-go cooling relief. It's a handheld and pocket-sized lifesaver.
The 3-in-1 aspect refers to its Fan, Mist and InstaChill modes.
Any downsides? It's surprisingly loud at times, and we think its mist option could be improved.
Still, with this 20% off deal, and the impending heat, this is a buy-now-ask-questions-later instabuy.
Best Portable Air Conditioning
Delivery tomorrow? NO – Click & Collect from B&Q Stores
Well, well, well, if it isn't an actual portable AC unit that you can actually buy. It won't ship, though, you'll have to head to your local B&Q store after confirming stock.
I could go and collect one from my local store right now, though, so there's certainly stock. No discount, mind, such is supply-and-demand – but B&Q's own brand, GoodHome, is a good deal cheaper than many top tier competitors.