Are you as tired of the absurdly hot nights as I am? Last night at 11pm, the bedroom thermometer said it was 32C – so it was a struggle to sleep, even with a great Meaco fan doing its best to help.

Today, however, I was updating the best fans and portable AC live tracker when – and I was frankly surprised – I managed to find an air-conditioning unit in stock. At Lidl. Indeed, I could get up from my desk right now and go buy one.

Check out Lidl's portable AC unit – in stock right now