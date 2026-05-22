De’Longhi launches new 3-in-1 portable air conditioner as UK temperatures soar

With many of us Brits preparing for what’s set to be the hottest weekend of the year so far, De’Longhi has timed the launch of its latest portable air conditioner pretty perfectly. The new Pinguino GentleJet Inverter arrives as a premium 3-in-1 machine designed to cool rooms more quietly, more efficiently and up to 30% faster than previous models.

Offering 13,000 BTU/h (3.3kW) of cooling power, the Pinguino GentleJet Inverter is capable of cooling larger spaces up to 54m². Alongside standard air conditioning, it also includes fan-only and dehumidifying modes, with the latter able to remove up to 73 litres of moisture every 24 hours.

The De’Longhi Pinguino GentleJet Inverter is available now in both white and grey for £999.99 via De’Longhi’s online store, as well as retailers including Argos.

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(Image credit: De'Longhi)

The unit also combines De’Longhi’s Eco Real Feel technology with a dedicated Quiet Mode, which reduces operating noise by up to 50%. At its lowest fan speed, sound levels can drop to as little as 43dB, making it much better suited to bedrooms or home offices than many other best portable AC units.

Another major addition is De’Longhi’s new Inverter Technology, which automatically adjusts performance depending on the room conditions to maximise comfort whilst improving efficiency. According to the brand, this helps deliver a Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) up to 50% better than comparable non-inverter models.

De’Longhi also says the unit uses up to 45% less energy than traditional non-inverter portable air conditioners, making it a little less painful to run during longer heatwaves.