Miele's new cordless vacuum has a unique head that will leave your hard floors cleaner than ever

QUICK SUMMARY Miele has launched its new Triflex HX3 cordless vacuum range, including the standout Triflex HX3 Aqua, which introduces a new AquaTwister floorhead designed to vacuum and mop hard floors at the same time. The new lineup includes four models in total, with prices starting at £649, whilst the HX3 Aqua comes in at £789 via Miele’s online store.

Miele has launched its new Triflex HX3 cordless vacuum cleaner range, which includes four models in total. However, it’s the Miele Triflex HX3 Aqua that particularly stands out thanks to its unique hard floor cleaning system.

The HX3 Aqua comes with Miele’s new AquaTwister floorhead, which combines vacuuming and mopping in a single step. Two reusable rotating pads are continuously moistened from an integrated water tank, helping lift dirt and everyday grime from hard floors more effectively than suction alone. Miele says the aim is to make daily floorcare "quicker, easier and more thorough" in homes with large hard floor areas.

The range is available now via Miele’s online store, with prices starting from £649. The Triflex HX3 Aqua sits towards the top end of the lineup at £789.

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Miele Triflex HX3 Aqua (Image credit: Miele)

The HX3 Aqua automatically detects when the AquaTwister head is attached, allowing the vacuum to switch from standard suction settings to water control mode. Users can then choose between three different water levels depending on how dirty the floor is.

The built-in 300ml water tank can clean up to 150m² of hard flooring before needing a refill, depending on the selected setting, and the rotating pads can simply be removed and machine washed at 60°C once you’re done.

Alongside the Aqua model, the new range also includes the Triflex HX3, HX3 Cat & Dog and HX3 Plus. Runtime varies between models, with the standard versions offering up to 70 minutes of cleaning, whilst the HX3 Plus extends this to up to 140 minutes thanks to an additional battery.