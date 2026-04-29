Dreame launches four L60 Series robot vacuums and one can climb nearly 3.5 inches!

Dreame just added four new robot vacuums to its ever-growing range with the launch of the L60 Series at the brand’s Dreame NEXT event in San Francisco.

The new range includes the flagship L60 Pro Ultra , the L60 Ultra , the L60 Ultra PE , and the entry-level L60 Ultra FE , with each model pitched at different types of homes, buyers and budgets.

The headline is the $1,399.99 L60 Pro Ultra with its ProLeap System, which allows the robot vacuum to scale obstacles or thresholds as high as 3.46 inches. Rivals typically manage around an inch of clearance but the Pro Ultra nearly triples that.

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It pairs this system with with 35,000Pa Vormax suction, a HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush for pet hair, and Dual Omni-Scrub mopping with hot water, with the mop pads cleaned at 100°C (212°F) after every cycle. A 6,400mAh PowerCore battery is also designed to cover large floor plans on a single charge.

The $1,299.99 L60 Ultra takes a different approach. At 3.23 inches tall, it's built to go low rather than high, sliding under furniture that taller robots can't manage. It uses Dreame's latest 3D ToF sensor technology with an AI camera, designed to give accurate navigation even in low-light conditions – like those under furniture.

(Image credit: Dreame)

Stepping down in price, the $1,099.99 L60 Ultra PE is positioned as the pick for homes with pets, leading with SmartDirt Detection that identifies heavily soiled zones mid-clean and triggers additional passes automatically.

The entry-level, the $999.99 L60 Ultra FE includes the L60 series-standard 100°C mop self-cleaning as well as 30,000Pa suction.

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All four models share Dreame’s 8-in-1 PowerDock base station, which covers auto-emptying, mop washing and hot-air drying. Dual Flex Arm technology is there for getting into the edges and corners, as well as automatic mop lifting when moving from hard floors to carpet, and automatic solution dispensing.

The full L60 Series is currently on offer when bought directly from Dreame . You can also buy all four models on Amazon .

In addition to the robot vacuum, Dreame is using the NEXT event to launch its full range of smart appliances from AI-powered refrigerators to washing machines and air conditioners, as well as TVs, robot mowers, wet-dry vacuums and even a rocket-powered EV. Stay tuned for more!