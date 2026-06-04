Shark’s new PowerDetect Luxe collection actually makes me want to display my vacuum cleaner

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched its PowerDetect Luxe collection, reimagining its cordless and robot vacuum cleaners in new interior-led designs. Available on the PowerDetect Speed and PowerDetect UV Reveal, the new Luxe vacuums are available in eight new colours.

Shark has launched its new Luxe Collection of its PowerDetect cordless and robot vacuum cleaners . Designed to blend into your home’s interior, Shark has reimagined its PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty and its PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Vac and Mop in eight stunning colours – and they actually make me want to display my vacuum cleaner.

Let’s be honest, vacuum cleaners aren’t exactly the most attractive things in the world, and are typically hidden away in airing cupboards until they need to be used. But Shark’s new Luxe Collection is meant to “live beautifully in your home” while also offering a professional clean.

For UK and US shoppers, the Shark PowerDetect Speed Luxe Collection Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum – try saying that three times fast – is now available in four colourways that are more natural than its previous iteration. Instead of harsh black and whites, Shark’s Luxe colours are inspired by soft earth tones and neutrals that are complemented by satin metallic accents.

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The Shark PowerDetect Speed now comes in Walnut, Oatstone, Sagewood and Harbour Slate colours. The Oatstone shade is my personal favourite, as the main parts of the vacuum are neutral and muted, but there are hints of gold on the design that make it look really luxurious – I can’t believe I just said that about a vacuum, but here we are!

(Image credit: Shark)

Aside from the new colours, the Luxe edition of the Shark PowerDetect Speed still has the same cleaning features as before. This includes four detection technologies that detect dirt, carpets, edges and cleaning direction, and Shark’s popular Anti Hair Wrap technology that prevents hair from getting tangled in the brushroll.

The Shark PowerDetect Speed comes with an auto-empty charging dock which empties the vacuum’s bin and charges it for you. The dock also comes in the new colourways. The Shark PowerDetect Speed Luxe Collection is available to buy now for £499.99 / $499.99 at SharkNinja .

(Image credit: Shark)

For just US customers, Shark has also given the Luxe treatment to its Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Vac & Mop . The robot vacuum and mop now comes in Espresso, Ivory, Deep Harbor and Evergreen colours, with the latter being exclusive on SharkNinja’s website.

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Out of all of the colours, the Evergreen is my pick, as it looks like it’s stepped out of a forest, and has stunning hints of gold. The robot vacuum and mop has UV light detection to find and clean hidden messes, and uses intelligent sensors, lasers and cameras to map your home. The Luxe edition of the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal is available for $1,299.