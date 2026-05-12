Shark’s brand new cordless vacuum is already 50% off just weeks after launch

Despite only launching last month, the new Shark PowerDetect Speed has already received a huge price cut on Shark’s online store. Originally priced at £399.99, it’s now down to just £229.99 – which is probably one of the fastest discounts we’ve seen on one of Shark’s newest models.

It follows the hugely popular Shark PowerDetect Pet, which currently holds the top spot in our best cordless vacuum guide after earning a five-star review. The new model still includes the brand’s PowerDetect Intelligence technology, but packages everything into a more compact design weighing just 3.5kg.

The deal we’ve highlighted here is for the version without the auto-empty base, as that model is still sitting at full price. That said, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with this version, and it’s probably the better choice if you don’t mind emptying the bin yourself every so often.

The PowerDetect Speed also includes Shark’s Flexology design, allowing the wand to bend so you can easily clean underneath furniture without crouching down. Alongside that is the TurboPro Detect brushroll for deeper pickup across carpets and hard floors, as well as a Self-Cleaning Brushroll designed to prevent hair wrap during cleaning.