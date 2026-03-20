Lidl's £150 robot lawn mower is back next week – here's how to secure one early

QUICK SUMMARY Lidl is bringing back its popular Parkside Robot Lawnmower next week, with the price dropping to £150 from £200 after it sold out quickly last summer. Lidl Plus customers can reserve one early through the app until 22nd March, while everyone else will be able to buy it in stores from 23rd March.

Lidl’s incredibly well-priced robot lawn mower is returning to stores next week, with the price dropping to £150 from £200. After selling out in record time last summer, Lidl has decided to bring it back following strong customer demand.

However, because it’s proven to be so popular, the retailer is giving Lidl Plus customers early access through a selected Click, Reserve & Collect option in the app.

You’ll be able to reserve one until Sunday 22nd March, whilst stocks last. However, if you miss out on the early reservation window, the mower will still be available to buy in-store from Monday 23rd March.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Parkside)

If you’ve already checked out our advice on whether your garden is suited to a robot lawn mower, it’s worth noting that the Parkside Robot Lawnmower is designed for lawns up to 500m². It features a 20V Li-Ion battery (2Ah) and a brushless motor, which helps extend the lifespan by reducing wear and tear.

The mowing time is around 45 minutes, with a 60-minute charging time. It also includes three adjustable area modes and supports up to five defined secondary zones for spot mowing. However, one important thing to note is that the mower requires a boundary wire to be installed around your lawn before it can start operating.

How do I reserve mine?

If you want to reserve one early, you’ll need to download the Lidl Plus app and search for the mower in the app’s reservation section. From there, you simply confirm your reservation and choose the store where you’d like to collect it.

You can then pick it up from your selected store between 26th and 30th March, scan your Lidl Plus app at checkout to activate the discount, and pay for your purchase.