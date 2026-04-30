Dreame's AI-powered robot lawn mower has four-wheel drive and can tackle serious slopes

The A3 AWD Pro’s binocular vision avoids up to 300 objects like kids, roots and hedgehogs

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Dreame A3 AWD Pro
(Image credit: Victoria Woollaston)

Dreame has added another robot mower to its growing lawn care range with the launch of the A3 AWD Pro, a successor to its A2 mower and a major step up in terms of specs.

Whereas the A2 can handle a 50% slope and comes with a single blade and two-wheel drive, the A3 AWD Pro adds full four-wheel drive, a 15.8in (40cm) dual-disc cutting system and the ability to handle slopes of up to 80% (38.7°).

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In terms of navigation, the robot lawn mowers bring over most of the technologies found in Dreame’s robot vacuum collection. Its OmniSense 3.0 system uses 3D LiDAR to map and navigate your lawn autonomously without the need for boundary wires, all with a 360-degree field of view and up to 230ft (70m) range.

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Dreame A3 AWD Pro
(Image credit: Victoria Woollaston)

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