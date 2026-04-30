Dreame's AI-powered robot lawn mower has four-wheel drive and can tackle serious slopes

Dreame has added another robot mower to its growing lawn care range with the launch of the A3 AWD Pro , a successor to its A2 mower and a major step up in terms of specs.

Whereas the A2 can handle a 50% slope and comes with a single blade and two-wheel drive, the A3 AWD Pro adds full four-wheel drive, a 15.8in (40cm) dual-disc cutting system and the ability to handle slopes of up to 80% (38.7°).

Thanks to all-terrain wheels and active suspension, the A3 stays stable across even rough patches of grass and crosses obstacles up to 2.2 inches tall. Elsewhere, the use of what Dreame calls the EdgeMaster 2.0 tech means the A3 robot mower can get as close as 1.2 inches from fences, walls, paths, and edges, following every contour rather than leaving an uncut strip along the edges.

Article continues below

In terms of navigation, the robot lawn mowers bring over most of the technologies found in Dreame’s robot vacuum collection. Its OmniSense 3.0 system uses 3D LiDAR to map and navigate your lawn autonomously without the need for boundary wires, all with a 360-degree field of view and up to 230ft (70m) range.

Dreame then adds binocular AI vision on top to help with real-world object recognition and the A3 AWD Pro range can identify and avoid over 300 obstacle types including roots, branches, leaves and even hedgehogs.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Victoria Woollaston) (Image credit: Victoria Woollaston)

The control