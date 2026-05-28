When the sun comes out to play, so too do barbecues! After all, who wants to cook in a hot-and-stuffy indoor kitchen? As the UK has seen searing levels of heat this past week, so too has the nation's passion for outside cooking been ignited.

While I really enjoy making meals at home, I've never really been one for outside cooking – I've found basic barbecue ovens too unpredictable and too time-consuming to achieve decent results (even not-so-decent ones). But this weekend just gone all of that changed for me.

That's because I had a Weber BBQ delivered to my house as part of a work project. It's called the Genesis EP-335W and it includes an app-based monitoring system. Sounds like a gimmick, right? I was sceptical at first, for sure, but after using this gas-powered BBQ for the first time I realised that it's actually far better than my kitchen oven.

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The EP-335W is a triple-burner grill – you could call it five-strong if including the Sear Zone addition, plus the enclosed side gas hob – with a built-in digital thermometer. It's this ability to monitor temperature which makes this outdoor oven a breeze to use – but, better still, you can real-time monitor the temperature within the app.

Furthermore, there's an included probe which you can insert into the centre of whatever you're cooking and that produces a second real-time monitor of the internal temperature. So there's no more guesswork – you can cook that perfect medium rare steak to 55°C with precision. No app? No problem. The digital thermometer display on the side of the unit is easy to see and toggles between the two temperatures.

Like so many people, I tend to err on the side of caution when it comes to BBQ cookery. After all, nobody wants to fall victim of foodborne illness due to undercooked meats, in particular. Overcooking is the obvious outcome, which brings with it undesirable qualities – namely tough or dry results, even too much char. But that's now an issue of the past with this Weber.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

After a weekend's early-morning cycling workout, I wanted to make some sausage sandwiches – and the Genesis EP-335W was the more obvious choice than using my kitchen oven. It heats up faster, the probe ensures precision temperature readings, while the design means dripping fats cause flames to spark and add additional flavour. The result? Sensational sarnies.

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There are inevitable downsides in owning such a product, of course, in that it costs a lot to purchase in the first instance, you'll need the right cover (sold separately) to protect it, correct cleaning tools to ensure the enamel coating on the grills lasts, and a separate gas cannister is no doubt pricier than your household supply. The boasting rights might be worth it, though.

If this UK heatwave keeps up, then I might end up cooking everything on this outdoor grill – lunch and dinner. This Weber barbecue has changed my opinion about outdoor cooking so considerably that I can barely believe it. There are other options within the range to cater for smaller and larger scales, at varying budgets. But if you're on the hunt for the ultimate BBQ then Weber's app-connected range is a scorcher.