Traeger’s new Irontop griddle is a must for your outdoor kitchen – and the price will surprise you

QUICK SUMMARY Traeger has launched the Irontop Series, featuring two new griddles with a two-burner or four-burner. The Traeger Irontop Series offers edge-to-edge heat and a versatile griddle surface for cooking barbecue, breakfast and other outdoor food.

Traeger has just introduced its new Irontop Series, its latest line-up of outdoor griddles for the 2026 barbecue season. Featuring two or four burner models, the Traeger Irontop Series offers edge-to-edge heat for versatile cooking – and the price will seriously surprise you.

Outdoor cooking has become increasingly popular over the years, with many people having full-blown outdoor gardens that they use to cook breakfast, lunch and dinner – regardless of the weather. With this in mind, griddles are the biggest barbecue trend for 2026 due to their versatile, flat-top, wide cooking surfaces.

Traeger is most definitely taking advantage of this trend, having launched the Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone Grill earlier this year. But now, Traeger is launching its Irontop Series, featuring two griddle sizes to complete your outdoor kitchen set-up.

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Having built on the popularity and feedback of its first griddles, the new Traeger Irontop Series includes a two-burner and four-burner for even more versatility and flexibility. While the griddles aren’t small by any stretch of the imagination, the two-burner option is surprisingly compact, and both models have lots of storage and food prep space.

(Image credit: Traeger)

The griddle of the Traeger Irontop Series is extremely wide, so you can easily cook multiple meals on it, or large batches of cooking. The entire surface has edge-to-edge heat so you get a consistent temperature and cooking performance across the entire thing, something that the Irontop has taken from the Flatrock.

The controls of the Traeger Irontop Series are easy to use, with two or four circular knobs at the front to control the heat. The griddles get hot extremely fast so you can get cooking quickly, and the integrated wind guards keep the heat directly on the surface, so you don’t have to worry about flames blowing around in windy weather.

I love the look of the Traeger Irontop Series, especially the four-burner. It has two shelves on either side of the griddle which is great for prepping, but it also has hooks for utensils and containers on the side for oils and other condiments. The bottom of the Traeger Irontop Series has another shelf for storage which is where the gas container can conveniently sit in.

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(Image credit: Traeger)

The lid of the Traeger Irontop Series has Traeger’s mountain logo on the inside, and it closes down neatly to trap the heat for more direct, intense cooking or smoking. It also ‘flattens’ the size down to make the griddle feel smaller for space-saving storage.