YETI shrunk its famous hard cooler and somehow made it even more practical

YETI has launched what appears to be its smallest hard cooler yet, the new Roadie 8, and it looks like the brand is doubling down on ultra-portable premium outdoor gear.

The compact cooler sits below the existing Roadie 15 in the lineup and is being pitched as a “daily lunch carrier” for people who need a near-indestructible cooler for short adventures.

It keeps all the trademarks of the YETI cooler series, including the RockSolid construction, PermaFrost insulation and ColdLock gasket.

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(Image credit: YETI)

The Roadie 8 isn't the only new product we've seen from the brand in 2026.

The Daytrip 20L cooling tote launched only four weeks ago, and it's also only been a couple of weeks since the release of the larger 12" Carbon Steel Pan.

Not to mention all the colourways, from the incredibly popular Throwback Collection and full Americana Summer Anthem colourway to the very recent Birdie option.

Small cooler, big YETI energy

According to the brand, the Roadie 8 is tough enough to sit on, though YETI says you shouldn’t stand on it.

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Unlike larger models, featuring a dual-latch setup, the new model uses a single oversized QuickLatch system for one-handed opening.

(Image credit: YETI)

The new SmallHaul handle also swaps the traditional softer strap-style carry design for a rigid handle that YETI says improves comfort during one-handed carrying.

Internally, you’re looking at roughly 11.2 x 5.5 x 7.4 inches of storage space, while the whole cooler weighs just 7.9 lbs (~3.58 kg).

Designed for more than camping trips

Despite the size, it still includes tie-down slots for attaching it to golf carts, kayaks, ATVs or motorcycles, reinforcing the idea that this is more of an “active lifestyle” cooler than a traditional camping ice chest.

Alongside core shades like Royal Blue, Rescue Red and White, the Roadie 8 is also available in seasonal colourways such as Seafoam and Tropical Pink.

The Roadie 8 is currently available at YETI US via early access for YETI account holders, with wider availability expected in early June.

It's selling for $165 (~£122 / €142 / AU$231) in the US, with international availability expected in the coming months.