YETI shrunk its famous hard cooler and somehow made it even more practical
The Roadie 8 brings serious ice retention to a highly portable design
YETI has launched what appears to be its smallest hard cooler yet, the new Roadie 8, and it looks like the brand is doubling down on ultra-portable premium outdoor gear.
The compact cooler sits below the existing Roadie 15 in the lineup and is being pitched as a “daily lunch carrier” for people who need a near-indestructible cooler for short adventures.
It keeps all the trademarks of the YETI cooler series, including the RockSolid construction, PermaFrost insulation and ColdLock gasket.
The Roadie 8 isn't the only new product we've seen from the brand in 2026.
The Daytrip 20L cooling tote launched only four weeks ago, and it's also only been a couple of weeks since the release of the larger 12" Carbon Steel Pan.
Not to mention all the colourways, from the incredibly popular Throwback Collection and full Americana Summer Anthem colourway to the very recent Birdie option.
Small cooler, big YETI energy
According to the brand, the Roadie 8 is tough enough to sit on, though YETI says you shouldn’t stand on it.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Unlike larger models, featuring a dual-latch setup, the new model uses a single oversized QuickLatch system for one-handed opening.
The new SmallHaul handle also swaps the traditional softer strap-style carry design for a rigid handle that YETI says improves comfort during one-handed carrying.
Internally, you’re looking at roughly 11.2 x 5.5 x 7.4 inches of storage space, while the whole cooler weighs just 7.9 lbs (~3.58 kg).
Designed for more than camping trips
Despite the size, it still includes tie-down slots for attaching it to golf carts, kayaks, ATVs or motorcycles, reinforcing the idea that this is more of an “active lifestyle” cooler than a traditional camping ice chest.
Alongside core shades like Royal Blue, Rescue Red and White, the Roadie 8 is also available in seasonal colourways such as Seafoam and Tropical Pink.
The Roadie 8 is currently available at YETI US via early access for YETI account holders, with wider availability expected in early June.
It's selling for $165 (~£122 / €142 / AU$231) in the US, with international availability expected in the coming months.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.