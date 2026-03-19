Hydro Flask’s new cooler is doing something YETI never did

Hydro Flask is stepping into one of the most style-driven corners of the outdoor gear market with its redesigned Carryout Cooler Collection.

And while the brand is better known for its insulated bottles rather than bags, this latest launch puts Hydro Flask in direct competition with cooler and drinkware giant YETI.

YETI’s Camino Carryall has become something of a cult favourite, blending tote aesthetics with rugged usability.

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You can find it everywhere from beaches to boot camps, largely because Camino looks good while hauling just about anything.

A cooler that does more than carry

Hydro Flask’s new Carryout Cooler Totes follow a similar visual playbook, with structured sides and a clean, lifestyle-friendly silhouette.

It's available in 10L, 20L, or 30L capacities and has zippered front pockets for secure storage of quick-reach essentials.

Unlike YETI’s open carryall approach, Hydro Flask's totes are fully insulated soft coolers with a secure zip-top closure, leakproof welded liners and all-day cold retention when paired with an ice pack.

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(Image credit: Hydro Flask)

Hydro Flask is effectively merging a premium tote you’d happily carry anywhere with a performance cooler you’d rely on for food and drink.

The FlexClip strap system allows you to customise how the bag is carried, or remove straps entirely, while the structured body keeps everything upright and easy to access.

The main fabric is made from 100% recycled polyester and carries Bluesign certification, while the food-safe interior is easy to wipe clean.

It’s a more sustainability-led approach than most products in this space, which could give Hydro Flask an edge as buyers become more conscious of how their gear is made.

A full range built around the same idea

Beyond the totes, the wider Carryout range includes soft coolers in 10L, 15L and 30L sizes, as well as a 22L backpack version, all built around the same ergonomic, clamshell-opening design.

(Image credit: Hydro Flask)

Pricing starts at $79.95 (~£60 / €70 / AU$113) for the Carryout Cooler Totes and goes up to $149.95 (~£113 / €131 / AU$213) for the Carryout Cooler Backpack, placing the collection firmly in premium territory alongside YETI rather than below it.

It’s an interesting approach, not trying to undercut its biggest rival, but with a greener build and sleeker design, Hydro Flask’s new collection has a strong chance of becoming one of 2026’s hottest outdoor bags.

Shop the new Carryout range at Hydro Flask US. Global prices and availability TBC.