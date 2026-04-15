This compact dual camping stove takes on Primus and Snow Peak with proper outdoor cooking power on the go

Katadyn has launched the Optimus Gemini II, a compact dual-burner stove that looks ready to challenge the likes of Primus in the growing market for more capable outdoor cooking systems.

Designed to deliver “real cooking” in the wild, the Gemini II ditches the bulky suitcase-style format typically associated with dual-burner stoves and instead opts for a fold-flat design that’s far easier to pack.

At 760g, it’s not ultralight by backpacking standards, but it’s noticeably more portable than most two-burner setups.

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The Gemini II is more capable than the single-burner systems many hikers rely on, but significantly less cumbersome than traditional camp kitchen stoves, making it a viable option for everything from base camps to vehicle-supported adventures.

A different take on dual-burner cooking

The Gemini II features two independently controlled burners, each capable of producing up to 4,600 watts, allowing you to cook multiple dishes at once or manage heat more precisely.

A built-in pressure control valve helps maintain consistent performance under changing conditions, and stability is improved when cooking in exposed environments thanks to the integrated wind protection and low-profile frame.

(Image credit: Katadyn)

Boil times sit at around four minutes per litre, which is solid rather than class-leading, but the emphasis here is clearly on control rather than outright speed.

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The rise of more considered outdoor cooking has been hard to ignore in recent years, with brands like Primus and Snow Peak pushing gear that enables more than just freeze-dried meals.

(Image credit: Katadyn)

With over 160 minutes of burn time from a 450g gas canister and a compact footprint, the Gemini II is for campers who want to prepare proper meals outdoors without committing to a full camp kitchen setup.

And while Katadyn isn’t chasing ultralight credentials here, the Gemini II is manufactured in Europe and positioned as a durable, long-term piece of kit rather than a minimalist solution.

The Optimus Gemini II retails for $200 / £200 (€170 / AU$280), and is available now from third-party retailers such as Ultralight Outdoor Gear.