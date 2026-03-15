Solo Stove takes aim at YETI with a cooler that doubles as a portable air conditioner

Solo Stove is best known for its smokeless fire pits, but the company has just revealed a much bigger ambition of turning itself into a full outdoor gear brand.

The US outdoor company has unveiled several new products ahead of National Backyard Day, which is celebrated in the US on March 19, including fire pits, cooking equipment and a cooler that does something most rivals can’t.

Called the Windchill, the new chill box features a built-in system that can deliver cooling air and a fine mist, effectively turning it into a portable outdoor cooling unit.

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That’s a pretty unusual twist in a category traditionally dominated by passive coolers from brands such as YETI and Coleman.

A cooler that tries to do more than keep drinks cold

The Windchill combines ice storage with an integrated fan, pump and heat exchanger system designed to circulate cool air around the unit.

Solo Stove says the setup can deliver a chilled breeze and offer optional misting for additional cooling on hot days.

It’s meant to serve as both a traditional cooler and a portable outdoor comfort device, for patios, campsites, and tailgates.

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Windchill 30 (Image credit: Solo Stove)

That approach contrasts with most premium coolers on the market, including models such as the YETI Tundra or YETI Roadie 32, which focus primarily on insulation and ice retention.

Solo Stove’s idea is that the cooler can become part of a broader backyard setup rather than simply sitting next to the barbecue.

Part of a much bigger expansion

The cooler is just one part of a wider product launch from Solo Stove.

Alongside Windchill, the company also introduced the Steelfire stainless steel griddle, designed for outdoor cooking, and new models in the Summit smokeless fire pit series.

Steelfire Stainless Steel Griddle (Image credit: Solo Stove)

The products suggest Solo Stove is trying to evolve from a single-product success story into something closer to a full outdoor lifestyle brand.

That strategy echoes what companies such as YETI have done in recent years by expanding from one core product category into a much broader ecosystem of outdoor gear.

The Windchill is available now from Solo Stove US in two sizes (30 and 47 qts), priced from $400 (~£302 / €350 / AU$571).