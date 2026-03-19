Patagonia's new base layer blocks 97.5% of UV rays and still keeps you cool
The Capilene Cool Sun range blends airflow, sweat-wicking and built-in UV protection in a way most summer gear doesn’t
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Everyone's favourite B-Corp outerwear brand, Patagonia, has introduced a new addition to its Capilene lineup, and while it looks like just another lightweight tee collection at first glance, there’s a lot more going on under the surface.
Called Capilene Cool Sun, the range is designed specifically for prolonged sun exposure, combining moisture management with built-in UV protection rated at 40+ UPF.
That translates to blocking at least 97.5% of UVA and UVB rays, putting it firmly in the “excellent protection” category.Article continues below
Rather than relying on chemical treatments or coatings that can degrade over time, the fabric uses a denser knit construction to physically block, scatter and reflect UV radiation.
Why UPF that won’t wash out matters
Patagonia is explicit about this, stating that the UPF rating “won’t wash out”, which addresses one of the biggest concerns with sun-protective clothing.
The fabric features a slightly textured, waffle-like structure that is said to lift it off the skin, allowing air to circulate more freely while helping sweat evaporate faster.
Patagonia calls this “warp-speed wicking”, and in practice, it means the garment stays comfortable even during high-output activities in hot conditions.
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This balance between protection and performance is what sets Capilene Cool Sun apart from the rest of the range.
Where Capilene Cool Daily focuses on all-day comfort and versatility, and Cool Trail leans into softness, the Sun version is clearly positioned for harsher environments, think hiking in exposed terrain, long days on the water, or any activity where shade isn’t guaranteed.
The launch includes around ten products, ranging from long-sleeved tees to hoodies with built-in coverage, all made from recycled polyester and designed with minimal bulk for layering or standalone use.
The bigger picture here is Patagonia turning Capilene into a more modular system.
Instead of one “do-it-all” baselayer, the brand is carving out specific use cases, and sun protection is now its own category.
With more people spending longer outdoors and UV awareness rising, this feels less like a niche update and more like a sign of where performance apparel is heading next.
You can shop the Capilene Cool Sun collection at Patagonia US, Patagonia UK, and Patagonia EU, with prices starting at $79 / £70 / €75 (~AU$112).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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