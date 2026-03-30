Patagonia taps into its surf roots with its boldest summer collection yet

Patagonia might be best known for hardwearing shells and mountain-ready gear, but its latest drop takes things in a different direction.

The brand has recently introduced the Tidal Threads collection, a nine-piece capsule that swaps alpine performance for bold, tropical prints inspired by its surf and climbing heritage.

Even though Patagonia has always been known for its climbing gear, the surf influence also runs deep.

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Back in the Chouinard Equipment days in the 70s, staff at Patagonia’s Ventura base were known to work flexible hours around the swell, heading out for a surf when conditions were right, a mindset that evidently still shapes the brand today.

The Tidal Threads collection also builds on the company’s wider Spring 2026 direction, which leans into brighter colours and more expressive designs across its range.

According to Patagonia, the collection is designed to channel “jungle surf vibes,” with colourful plant motifs and subtle nods to climbing ropes woven into the prints.

The story behind our Tidal Threads print. - YouTube Watch On

While it spans men’s and women’s pieces, the concept is rooted in kidswear.

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In a short behind-the-scenes video (above), kids product designer Bug Betsy Kulsa explains that the focus was on simplicity, comfort and freedom of movement rather than technical performance.

That thinking carries across the entire range, with easy-cut camp shirts, relaxed dresses and elasticated trousers designed for travel, beach days and everyday wear.

The result is one of Patagonia’s most lifestyle-led collections to date, leaning into storytelling and aesthetics in a way that feels closer to its cult Pataloha line than its core outdoor gear.

The Tidal Threads collection is available now at Patagonia, with prices starting at around $55 for kids’ pieces and rising to approximately $145 for adult garments.