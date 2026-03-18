Patagonia’s boldest colours are suddenly cheaper at REI right now

Patagonia deals aren’t hard to find, but the good ones usually come with a catch. Limited sizes, forgettable colours, or pieces you wouldn’t pick at full price in the first place. That’s what makes the latest REI drop worth a closer look.

Shop all Patagonia deals at REI

This time, it’s not just about discounts; it’s about colour. Some of the brand’s most wearable shades are included across fleeces, shells and technical layers, from muted greens to clean blues and bolder reds. If you’ve been holding out for the right combination of price and colour, this is where it starts to make sense.

Green

Green has always been the default setting for outdoor gear. It blends into natural environments yet still looks sharp off the trail, making it easy to wear day-to-day. It also helps that Patagonia tends to pair its most versatile pieces with these palettes, so you’re not just buying into a look, you’re getting gear that works across hiking, commuting and everything in between.

Patagonia Synchilla Vest - Men's $84.73 at rei.com Was $129 – Classic fleece vest built for everyday layering, offering soft recycled polyester warmth without bulk. Lightweight yet cosy, it works over shirts or under shells, with zip pockets and a stand collar making it a reliable, grab-and-go staple for changing conditions. Patagonia Ascensionist Pack 35L $159.73 at rei.com Was $229 – Streamlined alpine pack designed for fast, light missions, with a clean silhouette and minimal weight. The 35-litre capacity balances climbing functionality and comfort, featuring removable elements, durable fabric, and a close-fitting harness that keeps loads stable on technical terrain moves. Patagonia Capilene Zip-Neck Top - Men's $63.73 at rei.com Was $99 – Versatile base layer that manages moisture and traps warmth without overheating, ideal for cold-weather training or layering. The soft, stretchy fabric moves while the zip neck helps regulate temperature, making it a dependable choice for high-output days in unpredictable conditions.

Blue

Blue sits in that sweet spot between performance and everyday wear, which is why so many technical pieces land in these tones. It’s also one of the easiest colours to style, especially if you’re mixing kit between trail and city.

Patagonia Boulder Fork Rain Jacket - Women's $148.73 at rei.com Was $229 – Lightweight waterproof shell built for hiking and everyday wear, combining breathable protection with a relaxed fit. It packs small, features an adjustable hood and cuffs, and keeps you dry without feeling clammy during sudden downpours or long, damp trail days. Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Shirt Jacket - Men's $149.73 at rei.com Was $199 – Part shirt, part jacket, fleece layer delivers casual warmth with a structured feel. Button styling meets soft, insulating fabric, making it ideal for cool days in town or relaxed outdoor use when you want comfort without sacrificing a refined look. Patagonia Granite Crest Rain Jacket - Women's $180.73 at rei.com Was $279 – Durable three-layer shell built for serious wet-weather protection, offering breathability for long hikes. The streamlined design keeps weight down, while adjustable features and a protective hood help seal out heavy rain, making it a dependable option for demanding outdoor adventures.

Red

Red isn’t just about standing out, although it certainly does that well. In outdoor gear, it often signals performance pieces designed to be seen, which can be useful in low-visibility conditions. These are the pieces that add personality to your kit without compromising on function.