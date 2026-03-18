Patagonia’s boldest colours are suddenly cheaper at REI right now

These Patagonia deals at REI stand out for all the right shades

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Patagonia jackets on yellow backgroud
(Image credit: Patagonia)

Patagonia deals aren’t hard to find, but the good ones usually come with a catch. Limited sizes, forgettable colours, or pieces you wouldn’t pick at full price in the first place. That’s what makes the latest REI drop worth a closer look.

Shop all Patagonia deals at REI

Green

Green has always been the default setting for outdoor gear. It blends into natural environments yet still looks sharp off the trail, making it easy to wear day-to-day. It also helps that Patagonia tends to pair its most versatile pieces with these palettes, so you’re not just buying into a look, you’re getting gear that works across hiking, commuting and everything in between.

Blue

Blue sits in that sweet spot between performance and everyday wear, which is why so many technical pieces land in these tones. It’s also one of the easiest colours to style, especially if you’re mixing kit between trail and city.

Red

Red isn’t just about standing out, although it certainly does that well. In outdoor gear, it often signals performance pieces designed to be seen, which can be useful in low-visibility conditions. These are the pieces that add personality to your kit without compromising on function.