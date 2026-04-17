Patagonia and Arc’teryx should take note of this lab-grown jacket made from fungi

Vollebak has unveiled one of its most unusual creations to date, which says a lot, as the brand is famous for its crazy ideas.

The Mycelium Jacket is a one-off concept piece made from the root-like network of fungi, cultivated under controlled lab conditions and shaped into a wearable.

While brands like Patagonia, Arc’teryx, and others continue to explore recycled fabrics and bio-based materials, Vollebak is taking a more radical approach, experimenting with materials that are effectively grown rather than manufactured.

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(Image credit: Vollebak)

According to the company, mycelium forms dense, interlocking structures that can be engineered into sheets resembling leather.

Left in a raw, matte state, the material retains visible growth patterns and organic fibre structures, giving each piece a unique finish.

Vollebak has used this material to reinterpret the classic A-2 flight jacket, adapting the silhouette to suit the softer, more fluid characteristics of the fungi-based fabric.

The result, as you can see, is a design with fewer seams, smoother curves and a more natural drape than traditional leather alternatives.

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Not quite fabric, not quite tech

The idea behind mycelium as a material goes well beyond sustainability.

Vollebak points to ongoing research into mycelium as a computing medium, where fungal networks can act as sensors and process electrical signals in ways that mimic simple neural systems.

Given the material's capabilities, it's easy to see why Vollebak describes the jacket as part science experiment and part design manifesto.

(Image credit: Vollebak)

The brand has built a reputation for these kinds of forward-looking projects, from copper-infused outerwear to garments designed for space travel, often using concept pieces to signal where material science is heading next.

The Mycelium Jacket is not a commercial product, at least not yet. There is only one in existence, with Vollebak positioning it as a collector’s item and accepting private bids.

That limited availability reinforces the idea that new materials take time to move from experimental prototypes to mainstream adoption, much like early developments in electric vehicles or performance fabrics.

For now, the jacket serves as a proof of concept, showing that materials grown from biological systems can be shaped into functional, wearable designs.

You can find out more about the Mycellum jacket at Vollebak.