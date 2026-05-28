Peak Performance’s latest collaboration makes Arc’teryx look almost sensible

Swedish outdoor brand Peak Performance has unveiled a new collaboration with Berlin-based artist Ruohan Wang, and it might be one of the quirkiest outerwear collections I've seen this year.

While brands such as Patagonia and Arc'teryx have leaned heavily into minimalist aesthetics in recent years, Peak Performance seems happy to go in the opposite direction here, embracing colour, movement and a slightly chaotic sense of fun.

The Wind Catcher is a limited-edition SS26 capsule that rolls Peak Performance’s lightweight mountain apparel and Wang’s playful, imagination-fuelled artwork into something that sits between technical hiking gear and gallery-ready streetwear.

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The collection includes ultralight wind jackets, 2-in-1 hiking shorts, midlayers and accessories, all covered with floating walking legs, cartoon-like hikers, abstract landscapes and hand-drawn shapes splashed across airy technical fabrics.

Hiking gear with a sense of humour

The range's main motive is Wang’s recurring walking-legs icon, inspired by the Chinese character 人, meaning “people”.

According to the artist, the designs were influenced by seeing someone practising Tai Chi in the forests of North China while wearing an outdoor shell jacket.

(Image credit: Peak Performance)

“One day, while walking on the outskirts of North China, I saw someone practising Tai Chi in the forest, wearing an outdoor shell jacket,” Wang explains.

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“This harmony of stillness in motion, and the balance between human will and nature’s power, became a key inspiration.”

Despite the whimsical appearance, the collection still sounds very much like proper performance gear.

The Ruohan Wang x Wind Jacket uses an ultra-light 42gsm ripstop fabric and features ventilation eyelets, articulated sleeves, reflective detailing and packable construction.

Peak Performance says it’s designed for high-output mountain adventures while remaining breathable and soft against the skin.

(Image credit: Peak Performance)

The matching 2-in-1 shorts continue the lightweight theme with supportive inner shorts, thigh pockets, mesh-knit waistbands and laser-cut ventilation, alongside UV protection and light rain resistance.

The Peak Performance x Ruohan Wang SS26 capsule is available now online at Peak Performance.

Prices start at £75 for the 2-in-1 shorts and rise to £130 for the ultralight wind jacket.