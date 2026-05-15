Haglöfs’ ultralight outdoor range feels like a Scandinavian answer to Arc’teryx

Swedish outdoor brand Haglöfs has unveiled the latest iteration of its L.I.M Series, a collection of ultralight apparel designed for moving at pace outdoors.

Short for “Less is More”, the L.I.M line has long focused on lightweight, packable outdoor gear.

The latest range sharpens that philosophy even further with a selection of stripped-back waterproof jackets, insulated layers, sun hoodies and legwear.

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(Image credit: Haglöfs)

The Scandinavian brand says the collection was built around questioning “every gram” during development, while still prioritising performance, breathability and versatility for spring and summer adventures.

Visually, the new lineup prioritises Scandi minimalism in line with the technical aesthetic currently dominating the premium outdoor space.

There are definite hints of Arc'teryx and Patagonia in the clean silhouettes, muted Nordic colour palettes and fast-and-light positioning.

Less really is more

The new L.I.M Sunpack Hoodie is an ultralight sun-protective layer made from titanium dioxide-infused fabric with UPF protection, underarm ventilation and an integrated packable pocket.

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Haglöfs says the material is designed to remain breathable while helping reduce the visibility of sweat marks during high-output activities.

(Image credit: Haglöfs)

The collection also introduces the L.I.M Mimic Barrier Hood and Vest, lightweight insulated layers designed to deliver what the brand calls a “second skin” feel.

The jackets use stretch synthetic insulation, laser-cut ventilation holes and packable construction to balance warmth with breathability during fast-paced movement.

The L.I.M Airak GTX Jacket looks set to become one of the hero pieces of the lineup, combining 3-layer GORE-TEX with soft C-KNIT backing and weighing as little as 290g in a men’s large.

Built for the fast-and-light crowd

The wider SS26 L.I.M ecosystem also now includes the recently announced L.I.M Horizon footwear range, featuring lightweight walking shoes and trail-ready hiking boots equipped with Vibram soles and GORE-TEX membranes.

With the new SS26 L.I.M. Series, Haglöfs is positioning itself more aggressively alongside the likes of Arc’teryx, Rab and Norrøna in the increasingly crowded fast-and-light outdoor category.

The updated L.I.M Series collection is available now at Haglöfs stores, retailers and the brand’s official website, with prices from £25 / €30 (~$33 / AU$47).

Prices for the brand's L.I.M. Horizon footwear collection start at £140 / €140 (~$187 / AU$261) and are available here.