Everyone’s talking Star Wars Day – I’m here for Columbia’s Mandalorian shirt instead

Columbia Sportswear is no stranger to a Star Wars collaboration, but its latest drop might be one of its most wearable yet.

Timed to land on Star Wars Day, the brand has unveiled a new limited-edition Bahama shirt inspired by the upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The release shifts the focus to warm-weather versatility, reworking one of Columbia’s most recognisable fishing shirts with subtle nods to the franchise.

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From Hoth to heatwave

The Columbia x Mandalorian & Grogu Bahama Shirt takes the brand’s PFG staple and layers in fan service without going overboard.

There’s a custom print inspired by the new film, along with smaller details like a Mudhorn signet and Grogu-accented colour touches.

It’s a more restrained approach than some of Columbia’s previous Star Wars collections, which leaned heavily into bold character graphics and winter-ready silhouettes.

(Image credit: Columbia)

Underneath the themed design, this is still very much a technical shirt.

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The Bahama features Omni-Shade UPF 50 sun protection, moisture-wicking fabric, and a deliberately loose fit designed to maximise airflow in hot conditions.

It also retains practical details from the original PFG design, including a rod holder, utility loop, and a discreet interior security pocket.

It’s clearly built for outdoor use, even if most buyers will be wearing it far from the water.

A family-sized drop

In a move that feels aligned with the film’s broad appeal, Columbia is also offering the shirt in youth sizing, alongside men’s and extended size options.

The Columbia x Mandalorian & Grogu Bahama Shirt launches on May 4 at 7:00 a.m. PT (3:00 p.m. BST) via Columbia’s website and select retail locations.

Pricing is set at $80 (~£59 / €68 / AU$111) for the adult version and $60 (£44 / €51 / AU$83) for the youth model.