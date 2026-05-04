Everyone’s talking Star Wars Day – I’m here for Columbia’s Mandalorian shirt instead
A lightweight PFG classic gets a Mandalorian and Grogu makeover just in time for May the 4th
Columbia Sportswear is no stranger to a Star Wars collaboration, but its latest drop might be one of its most wearable yet.
Timed to land on Star Wars Day, the brand has unveiled a new limited-edition Bahama shirt inspired by the upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
The release shifts the focus to warm-weather versatility, reworking one of Columbia’s most recognisable fishing shirts with subtle nods to the franchise.Article continues below
From Hoth to heatwave
The Columbia x Mandalorian & Grogu Bahama Shirt takes the brand’s PFG staple and layers in fan service without going overboard.
There’s a custom print inspired by the new film, along with smaller details like a Mudhorn signet and Grogu-accented colour touches.
It’s a more restrained approach than some of Columbia’s previous Star Wars collections, which leaned heavily into bold character graphics and winter-ready silhouettes.
Underneath the themed design, this is still very much a technical shirt.
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The Bahama features Omni-Shade UPF 50 sun protection, moisture-wicking fabric, and a deliberately loose fit designed to maximise airflow in hot conditions.
It also retains practical details from the original PFG design, including a rod holder, utility loop, and a discreet interior security pocket.
It’s clearly built for outdoor use, even if most buyers will be wearing it far from the water.
A family-sized drop
In a move that feels aligned with the film’s broad appeal, Columbia is also offering the shirt in youth sizing, alongside men’s and extended size options.
The Columbia x Mandalorian & Grogu Bahama Shirt launches on May 4 at 7:00 a.m. PT (3:00 p.m. BST) via Columbia’s website and select retail locations.
Pricing is set at $80 (~£59 / €68 / AU$111) for the adult version and $60 (£44 / €51 / AU$83) for the youth model.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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