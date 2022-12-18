In the market for a Jedi jacket or Clone War cap for Christmas?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Portland-based outdoor and sportswear brand Columbia has launched its latest collection of Star Wars-inspired adventure clothing, created for fans of the iconic space-based films who also like to get out amongst the elements on planet Earth.

Incorporated their award-winning proprietary technologies such as Omni-Heat Infinity (opens in new tab) - a sci-faction design used to produce some of the best jackets (opens in new tab), base layers (opens in new tab) and fleeces (opens in new tab) available - Columbia have collaborated with Lucasfilm to create this years’ limited-quantity collection, which is inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

(Image credit: Columbia)

The brand claim the gear has been ‘built to take on the coldest planets in your galaxy’. This is the ninth time Columbia have collaborated with Lucasfilm to create a Star Wars-inspired collection, and for 2022 the designs have been based on costumes worn by iconic characters from the Emmy-winning animated series, including Obi-wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano.

And yes, in before you ask, the various garments do come in adult sizes. So, whether you’re cosplaying being a Jedi hero of the Republic or venturing out into the wilderness on a cold day, you can climb into this clobber, which ranges from caps to coats, with prices starting at $40 and going up to $500. Selected elements of the range are also available in the UK (opens in new tab).

Available online (opens in new tab) and in selected stores in the US - as well as online in Britain (opens in new tab), China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, Uruguay, Peru, Chile, Taiwan, UAE, Turkey and Israel - the Columbia Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection features four styles:

(Image credit: Columbia)

The Republic Parka (MSRP $500), a waterproof-breathable shell featuring 650-fill insulation and Omni-Heat Infinity lining, inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker’s adventures on the ice planet Orto Plutonia.

(Image credit: Columbia)

The Ahsoka Tano Jacket (MSRP $414), a water-resistant shell with 650-fill insulation and Omni-Heat Infinity lining, inspired by the snow jacket worn by character Ahsoka Tano on Carlac.

(Image credit: Columbia)

The Republic Heavyweight Pullover (MSRP $140), made with heavyweight cotton-blend fabric and featuring an adjustable hood and hem, as well as a Jedi crest across the chest, and a unique message coded in Aurebesh along the back.

(Image credit: Columbia)

The Republic Ball Cap (MSRP $40), a cap with a breathable mesh backing, and a custom-fit snapback closure, which has a distressed design a Jedi crest on the front.