In the market for a Jedi jacket or Clone War cap for Christmas?

Portland-based outdoor and sportswear brand Columbia has launched its latest collection of Star Wars-inspired adventure clothing, created for fans of the iconic space-based films who also like to get out amongst the elements on planet Earth.
Incorporated their award-winning proprietary technologies such as Omni-Heat Infinity (opens in new tab) - a sci-faction design used to produce some of the best jackets (opens in new tab), base layers (opens in new tab) and fleeces (opens in new tab) available - Columbia have collaborated with Lucasfilm to create this years’ limited-quantity collection, which is inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.
The brand claim the gear has been ‘built to take on the coldest planets in your galaxy’. This is the ninth time Columbia have collaborated with Lucasfilm to create a Star Wars-inspired collection, and for 2022 the designs have been based on costumes worn by iconic characters from the Emmy-winning animated series, including Obi-wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano.
And yes, in before you ask, the various garments do come in adult sizes. So, whether you’re cosplaying being a Jedi hero of the Republic or venturing out into the wilderness on a cold day, you can climb into this clobber, which ranges from caps to coats, with prices starting at $40 and going up to $500. Selected elements of the range are also available in the UK (opens in new tab).
Available online (opens in new tab) and in selected stores in the US - as well as online in Britain (opens in new tab), China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, Uruguay, Peru, Chile, Taiwan, UAE, Turkey and Israel - the Columbia Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection features four styles:
The Republic Parka (MSRP $500), a waterproof-breathable shell featuring 650-fill insulation and Omni-Heat Infinity lining, inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker’s adventures on the ice planet Orto Plutonia.
The Ahsoka Tano Jacket (MSRP $414), a water-resistant shell with 650-fill insulation and Omni-Heat Infinity lining, inspired by the snow jacket worn by character Ahsoka Tano on Carlac.
The Republic Heavyweight Pullover (MSRP $140), made with heavyweight cotton-blend fabric and featuring an adjustable hood and hem, as well as a Jedi crest across the chest, and a unique message coded in Aurebesh along the back.
The Republic Ball Cap (MSRP $40), a cap with a breathable mesh backing, and a custom-fit snapback closure, which has a distressed design a Jedi crest on the front.