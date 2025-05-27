Like hiking but hate mosquitoes? This Columbia gear has you covered

Columbia Insect Shield collection
(Image credit: Columbia)
Whether you’re camping or hitting the trails for a hike, there’s nothing more irritating than getting bitten to death by bugs. However, Columbia has a solution, and it doesn’t involve smothering yourself in bug spray.

The outerwear brand has released a brand new hiking range made with special tech called ‘Insect Shield’, which helps to repel midges and mosquitoes, so that you can continue your outdoor adventures bite-free.

According to Columbia, Insect Shield “uses an active ingredient inspired by flowers that's bonded to the fabric for effective, long-lasting repellency against insects”.

While there are many eco-friendly bug repellent products out there, many contain Diethyl-m-toluamid (DEET), a chemical that – although highly effective for keeping bugs at bay – isn’t great for the environment and can cause irritation to sensitive skin types.

However, Columbia’s new outerwear range could be a good alternative, not just for those who don’t get on well with bug repellents that contain this chemical, but who are also looking for an eco-friendly alternative.

In the new collection, you’ll find a variety of garments ideal for your summer hikes, including cargo pants, lightweight jackets, shirts, hats, and even bandanas.

As well as Insect Shield, these garments also feature Columbia’s Omni-Shade technology, offering UPF 50 sun protection to keep your skin safe against harmful UVA/UVB rays – so you can stay out longer, protected from both bugs and the sun.

The Insect Shield collection is available to shop now at Columbia UK and Columbia US

