Like hiking but hate mosquitoes? This Columbia gear has you covered
Their new outerwear collection uses Insect Shield technology to help keep bugs at bay
Whether you’re camping or hitting the trails for a hike, there’s nothing more irritating than getting bitten to death by bugs. However, Columbia has a solution, and it doesn’t involve smothering yourself in bug spray.
The outerwear brand has released a brand new hiking range made with special tech called ‘Insect Shield’, which helps to repel midges and mosquitoes, so that you can continue your outdoor adventures bite-free.
According to Columbia, Insect Shield “uses an active ingredient inspired by flowers that's bonded to the fabric for effective, long-lasting repellency against insects”.
While there are many eco-friendly bug repellent products out there, many contain Diethyl-m-toluamid (DEET), a chemical that – although highly effective for keeping bugs at bay – isn’t great for the environment and can cause irritation to sensitive skin types.
However, Columbia’s new outerwear range could be a good alternative, not just for those who don’t get on well with bug repellents that contain this chemical, but who are also looking for an eco-friendly alternative.
In the new collection, you’ll find a variety of garments ideal for your summer hikes, including cargo pants, lightweight jackets, shirts, hats, and even bandanas.
As well as Insect Shield, these garments also feature Columbia’s Omni-Shade technology, offering UPF 50 sun protection to keep your skin safe against harmful UVA/UVB rays – so you can stay out longer, protected from both bugs and the sun.
The Insect Shield collection is available to shop now at Columbia UK and Columbia US
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
