11 clever hiking upgrades you didn’t know you needed in 2025

Hiking in 2025 isn’t just about ticking off summits; it’s about upgrading your kit with clever, comfy, and sometimes delightfully weird gear that makes the trail more fun.

From sun hats that actually look good to socks that will outlast your boots, this year’s trail treasures are lighter, smarter, and more versatile than ever. Pack your sense of adventure (and maybe a patch kit) because these 11 hiking upgrades are here to elevate your outdoor game, one perfectly engineered step at a time.

From shandals to sun hats, repair kits to heat-blasting head torches, 2025’s hiking upgrades prove that the smallest changes can make the biggest difference on the trail.

Investing in a few of these clever bits of kit might just be the thing that keeps you dry, cool, comfy – or at the very least, looking like you know what you’re doing on the trails. Happy hiking!

(Image credit: Klattermusen)

1. Klättermusen Allvis Scarf

RRP: £40

Buy at Klatermusen

A scarf? For hiking? Absolutely, especially if it’s this lightweight wonder from Klättermusen. Made with bio-based fibres and designed to wick moisture, the Allvis Scarf is more than a neck-warmer; it’s a climate control system for your face. Use it as a sun shield, a headband, or a makeshift nap mask during summit siestas.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

2. Patagonia Worn Wear Patch Kit

RRP: £23

Buy at Patagonia

Don’t bin it – patch it! Patagonia’s Worn Wear Patch Kit is like a first-aid kit for your waterproof jacket (or trousers, or tent). The Tenacious Tape patches stick fast, stay stuck, and come in funky shapes and colours that actually make your repairs look cool. It’s eco-friendly. It’s character-building. It’s the duct tape of the sustainably stylish.

(Image credit: Fjallraven)

3. Fjällräven Samlaren Field Repair Kit

RRP: £30

Buy at Fjallraven

Think of this as a first-aid kit for your gear. Housed in a compact, durable pouch made from leftover G-1000 HeavyDuty fabric, it includes essentials like static cord, tension straps, spare buckles, and patches to keep your equipment trail-ready. With multiple compartments and a quick-access outer pocket, it's designed for on-the-go fixes, ensuring your adventures continue uninterrupted.​

(Image credit: Adidas Terrex)

4. Adidas Terrex Hydroterra Sandals

RRP: £85

Buy at Adidas Terrex

Shandals are in, and these water-loving, trail-ready hybrids prove it. The Hydroterras are cushioned, grippy, and ideal for stream crossings, summer scrambles or campsite chilling. Don’t be surprised if you ditch your boots for good after a few wears. Your toes have never felt this free.

(Image credit: The North Face)

5. The North Face Kecha Packable Anorak

RRP: £80

Buy at The North Face

Gone are the days of cramming a jacket into your bag like a burrito. The Kecha is windproof, water-resistant, and folds into its own pocket, making it your new just-in-case MVP. Throw it on when clouds roll in, then stash it when the sun comes back out. Minimal weight, max utility.

(Image credit: Cotopaxi)

6. Cotopaxi Orilla Sun Hat

RRP: £45

Buy at Cotopaxi

Trail chic meets total sun protection. The Orilla is featherlight, folds flat, and somehow makes wide-brimmed headgear look cool again. With an adjustable chin strap for windy ridgelines and UPF 50+ fabric, it’s like a shady umbrella for your noggin, and you’ll love it for every blazing mile.

(Image credit: Berghaus)

7. Berghaus 3D Freeflow 30+5L S Pack

RRP: £180

Buy at Berghaus

The 3D Freeflow is engineered with a sculpted back panel that channels air like a pro, meaning sweaty spines are out for 2025. With a hydration sleeve, clever storage, and a futuristic look, this pack carries like it’s from the future (and that’s kind of the point).

(Image credit: Darn Tough)

8. Darn Tough Chasing Waterfalls Socks

RRP: £28

Buy at Darn Tough

These aren’t just socks. These are Vermont-made, hike-all-day, lifetime-guaranteed foot hugs. The Chasing Waterfalls design is pure trail poetry (and a nod to the epic TLC song from the 90s), and the merino wool blend means blister-free strides and stink-resistant freshness. Like your favourite playlist, but for your feet.

(Image credit: Columbia)

9. Columbia Brea Falls Hiking Trousers

RRP: £70

Buy at Columbia

Part jogger, part trail slayer, Columbia’s Brea Falls pants are stretchy, quick-drying, and made for all kinds of scrambling. Built-in UPF 50 sun protection and deep pockets mean you’re covered in more ways than one. Bonus: they look just as good at the post-hike pub as they do on the trail.

(Image credit: Rab)

10. Rab Harpur Pants

RRP: £70

Buy at Rab

Built for basecamps but stylish enough for brunch, the Harpur Pants are Rab’s answer to the “hike now, lounge later” dilemma. Think softshell durability meets jogger comfort, with cargo pockets big enough for snacks, maps, or your hopes and dreams. They’re weather-resistant, wind-blocking, and frankly hard to take off.

(Image credit: Lifesystems)

11. Lifesystems Intensity 580 Head Torch

RRP: £35

But at Lifesystems

Don’t let the sun tell you when the adventure ends. This head torch packs a whopping 580 lumens and a beam distance of up to 150m, so you can confidently night-hike, early-start or cave-dwell. USB rechargeable and ready for rain, the Intensity 580 turns you into a literal trailblazer.