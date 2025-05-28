11 running gadgets and upgrades you didn’t know you needed in 2025

Think running tech peaked with a GPS watch and a pair of decent shoes? Think again. 2025 has quietly delivered a fresh crop of running upgrades: some smart, some stylish, and some so niche you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them.

We’re talking sunglasses that show your pace, sun cream that claims to fend off jellyfish (yes, really), and featherlight fastpacks designed for runners who want to disappear into the hills for hours.

This isn’t a list of obvious essentials. It’s a celebration of clever, unexpected kit that makes running feel new again, whether you’re heading out for a 5K before work or plotting your next fastpacking adventure. Some are high-tech. Some are ultra-comfy.

A few are downright ridiculous in the best way possible. But they all have one thing in common: they solve problems you didn’t realise you had… until now.

(Image credit: ENGO)

ENGO 2 Photochromic Smart Sunglasses

RRP: £300

Buy at ENGO

The ENGO 2 Photochromic are sleek, lightweight sunglasses (weighing just 36g) that integrate a heads-up display (HUD) directly into your field of vision, providing real-time metrics like pace, heart rate, and distance without diverting your gaze from the path ahead.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The photochromic lenses adapt seamlessly to changing light conditions, transitioning from clear to dark, ensuring optimal visibility from dawn till dusk. Gesture control allows you to navigate data screens with a simple wave, eliminating the need for physical buttons.

With a 12-hour battery life and compatibility with devices like Garmin and Apple Watches, the ENGO 2 is your personal training assistant, guiding you towards peak performance in the modern age.

(Image credit: Gossamer)

Gossamer Grit 28L Fastpack

RRP: $180

Buy at Gossamer

I can personally vouch for this bag, as I ran an off-road marathon with it, and the pack performed beautifully. The Grit 28L hugs close with its vest-style straps and double sternum support, offering bounce-free comfort over big miles.

At just 16oz, it won’t slow you down, yet it swallows gear like a pro thanks to its roll-top design and stretchy pockets. Thoughtful extras – like a phone-friendly shoulder pouch and reflective touches – mean it’s as practical as it is poetic. If your trails turn epic, this is the fastpack you’ll want on your back.

(Image credit: Klattermusen)

Klattermusen Eldrimner Lumbarpack 5L

RRP: £80

Buy at Klattermusen

If you need something smaller, the Klättermusen Eldrimner Lumbarpack 5L is a compact yet robust option for runners and fast-packers. Weighing just 180g, it's crafted from 70D Retina recycled polyamide, offering both durability and water resistance.

The pack features a ventilated back panel for comfort, an internal mesh sleeve to keep heavier items close to the body, and an external mesh pocket for quick access. A bungee cord system on top allows for additional gear attachment.

It can be worn around the waist or across the shoulder, making it a practical choice for those seeking a lightweight carry solution.

(Image credit: Hoka)

Hoka Clifton Crew Run Sock

RRP: $20

Buy at Hoka

HOKA's Clifton Crew Run Socks are crafted from a blend of 52% recycled polyester, 44% nylon, and 4% elastane, offering a comfortable and breathable fit. Strategic cushioning at the toe, heel, Achilles, and top eyestay provides targeted support, while mesh ventilation zones enhance airflow.

The ribbed arch support and anti-slip silicone strip across the ball of the foot ensure the sock stays in place during runs. With a crew height, they pair well with various running shoes (including the Clifton series, obviously).

(Image credit: On)

On Soft Bra LOEWE

RRP: £195

Buy at On

Where high fashion meets high performance, the LOEWE x On Soft Bra redefines activewear elegance. Made from lightweight sculpting stretch 3D technical jersey, it features a scoop neck and racerback design, complemented by a spacer and underband for optimal coverage and support. This piece seamlessly transitions from workout sessions to casual outings, embodying both functionality and style.

(Image credit: PUMA)

PUMA X SAYSKY Running 5 Panel Cap

RRP: £30

Buy at Puma

This is the cap that turns heads at the start line and keeps you cool through the finish. The PUMA x SAYSKY Running 5 Panel Cap in "Blue Crystal" blends streetwear swagger with performance precision. Ultra-light with breathable mesh side panels, it’s built for speed and style. The packable design means it disappears into your vest or pocket when the sun dips.

(Image credit: 66°North)

66°North Helgafell Vest

RRP: £160

Buy at 66°North

Weighing just 125g, this windbreaker vest features light insulation at the chest, ensuring core warmth without added bulk. Made from durable, breathable ripstop fabric with a PFAS-free water-repellent finish, it offers protection against light rain and UV 50+ sun exposure. The vest's articulated fit and adjustable hem provide freedom of movement, while the reversible back pocket doubles as a stow-away pouch for easy packing.

(Image credit: SunGod)

SunGod Forty2s Sunglasses

RRP: £110

Buy at SunGod

If you don't need HUD in your sunnies, this might be your best option. Built for speed, the SunGod FORTY2s are featherlight (just 28g) and designed to stay put through every stride, thanks to grippy hydrophilic contact points and a zero-bounce fit. The 8KO lenses deliver razor-sharp optics with optional photochromic tinting for seamless light transitions. Integrated ventilation helps prevent fog, while the frames are tough, sustainable, and fully customisable.

(Image credit: Lifesystems)

Lifesystems Sport Anti-Jellyfish SPF 50 Sun Cream

RRP: 8.70

Buy at Amazon

Not only does Lifesystem's cream shield you from harmful UVA and UVB rays with 5-star protection, but it also features anti-jellyfish technology to help deter those unwelcome sea stingers! Better still, this water and sweat-resistant formula has got you covered for up to 8 hours. Dermatologically tested, paraben-free, and cruelty-free, it's the sunscreen you never knew you needed until now.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Runners Long Sleeve Long-Sleeve Top

RRP: £40

Buy at Adidas

"Every pace has a place." This isn't just a slogan; it's a celebration of every runner's journey. The Adidas Runners Long Sleeve Top is made with a soft cotton-blend fabric, ensuring comfort whether you're clocking miles or enjoying rest days. Sporting at least 70% recycled and renewable materials, this top not only supports your run but also the planet.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike x Jakob Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top

RRP: £50

Buy at Nike

Made in collaboration with middle-distance titan Jakob Ingebrigtsen, this running T-shirt features Nike's sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and works equally well on the road and the track. The extended back hem offers added coverage, while the minimalist design with gold accents reflects the elegance of elite performance.

(Image credit: Asics)

Asics Road Lite-Show Packable Jacket

RRP: £98

Buy at Asics

Perfect for those in-between days when the weather can go either way, Asics' Road Lite-Show Packable Jacket has a high-neck design and features two zippered pockets. It's wind-resistant and made with at least 50% recycled polyester – good for you and (somewhat) good for the planet, too.