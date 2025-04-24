6 offbeat products from premium outdoor and fitness labels you didn't know existed

It's not unusual these days for big-ticket outdoor and fitness companies to collaborate on unique pieces with smaller (or larger) brands. However, on some occasions, they push the boat out really far, adding products to their portfolios that no one has seen coming.

We’re talking Canada Goose sunglasses, Nike dumbbells, and denim running gear from Ciele. These are the kinds of offbeat accessories and surprise product lines that make you do a double-take. Not because they’re gimmicky, but because they’re genuinely good (and totally unexpected).

Here, I collected six of the most random items that caught my eye, but this list is by no means a definitive collection of strangeness. I focused on stuff you can buy, which, sadly, meant I couldn't include The North Face x Gucci Hiking Socks or YETI Trailhead Dog Bed. Nevertheless, the below picks are equally as wild and worth looking at.

(Image credit: Canada Goose)

1. Canada Goose Sunglasses (Eyewear Collection)

Famed for arctic parkas, Canada Goose moved into eyewear as recently as February 2025, bringing the same high craftsmanship and design from its jackets to its eyewear line​. For example, the “Summit” glasses have a plant-based resin frame and removable temples that can be replaced with an interchangeable strap so you can wear your sunnies on the slopes as well as for apres-ski activities. As expected, the range isn't cheap as such, but some of the shades are certainly more affordable than the brand's winter jackets.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

2. Nike Strength Training Equipment

In late 2023, Nike entered the fitness equipment market by launching Nike Strength, a dedicated line of home gym gear​. This was a bold extension for the swoosh brand, which for the first time now sells its own dumbbells, kettlebells, weight plates, racks and more. In fact, early buyers snagged Nike’s first-ever dumbbell (the “Nike Dumbbell OG”) in 2024​. The flagship Nike Grind dumbbells even incorporate recycled shoe rubber for durability and eco-friendliness​.

(Image credit: Ciele Athletics)

3. Ciele Athletics Denim Run Apparel Capsule

Niche run brand Ciele, known for ultralight technical caps, surprised fans with a denim-inspired running capsule in Spring 2025. Dubbed the “Life Editions” collection, it uses a special cotton/hemp denim blend engineered for movement​. Denim and running rarely mix, but Ciele’s capsule merges denim’s durable, classic vibe with the breathable performance of its run gear​. The limited-edition lineup includes items like a denim running jacket and caps that are water-resistant yet stylish enough for everyday wear.

(Image credit: On)

4. On Running x Post Archive Faction Cloudventure PAF Trail Shoe

Swiss performance brand On partnered with cutting-edge Korean fashion label Post Archive Faction (PAF) to reimagine its trail runners. The result is the Cloudventure Peak PAF, a sleek all-black trail racing shoe released as part of their collab collection​. This co-branded model merges On’s best-selling Cloudventure silhouette with PAF’s radical design aesthetic​ , featuring details like warped lacing and avant-garde overlays. It’s an unexpected high-fashion twist on a technical trail shoe.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Patagonia)

5. Patagonia Provisions Long Root Ale Beer

Outdoor apparel icon Patagonia expanded into food & beverage with its Patagonia Provisions division, including brewing beer. In partnership with Hopworks Brewery, Patagonia Provisions launched Long Root Ale, an organic pale ale made with the regenerative Kernza grain​. This craft beer is part of Patagonia’s mission to fix food systems and fight climate change (the deep-rooted Kernza grain helps restore soil health)​. It’s a far cry from fleece jackets, yet it aligns with the brand’s eco ethos. Patagonia now offers several beers (and wines), plus sustainably sourced snacks under the Provisions label (currently only available in North America).

(Image credit: Goldwin)

6. Goldwin x Spiber Brewed Protein Garments

A ski brand making protein-derived fabric jumpers and cardigans from lab-grown spider silk? That’s Goldwin. Their ongoing collaboration with Spiber is ultra high-tech and so niche it’s basically wearable science. Not dissimilar to stuff Vollebak puts out, the garments feature Brewed Protein fibre, a circular material designed to replace traditional animal-derived, plant-based, and synthetic materials, the brand claims. It's sustainable fashion that makes sense.