VEJA just turned its toughest trail shoe into a style statement with a little help from BUFF

French footwear brand VEJA and Catalan accessories experts BUFF have just announced their first-ever collaboration, and it’s a beauty.

The new BUFF x VEJA Fitz Roy walking shoe, launching today, takes one of VEJA’s most rugged trail shoes and infuses it with the vibrant spirit of the Brazilian outdoors.

The collaboration brings together VEJA’s technical design prowess with BUFF’s eye for bold, nature-inspired colour.

Think climbing-inspired laces, a custom mesh tongue stamped with BUFF’s logo, and a fresh palette lifted directly from BUFF’s Spring/ Summer 2025 collection.

The Fitz Roy still boasts a grippy, trail-ready outsole with multidirectional lugs, a rock plate for added protection, and a water-resistant Trek-Shell upper made from 100% recycled polyester.

The eco-conscious design continues with a midsole made from 52% sugarcane and 3% Amazonian rubber, while the outsole uses 31% Amazonian rubber, all in keeping with both brands’ sustainability credentials.

BUFF has also released a matching capsule collection of accessories to go with the collab, including – you've guessed it – neckwear, hats, and headbands featuring patterns inspired by Brazil’s bold landscapes.

The limited-edition range includes BUFF’s popular 5 Panel Air and Go Caps, Go Bucket Hat and CoolNet UV multifunctional neckwear, all BUFF staples (and fan favourites)

This launch marks a new era of collaboration for both brands, one where performance kit doesn’t have to blend into the background.

The BUFF x VEJA Fitz Roy and accessories capsule are available now.

For more info, visit VEJA and BUFF.