It's Prime Day, but I'm shopping these 10 deals in the Carhartt Summer Sale instead
Time to score some cheap workwear that works well outside the shed, too
Don't worry about Amazon Prime Day – Carhartt WIP’s summer sale is here, and it’s packed with seasonal staples and off-duty icons built to last. From stone-washed denim jackets to camo backpacks and playful graphic tees, the workwear label’s rugged essentials have been given a warm-weather refresh.
We’ve combed through the sale to pick out 10 standout pieces, each one offering serious style, smart detailing, and that unmistakable Carhartt attitude. From lightweight layers, durable shorts, to bold everyday basics, this is your chance to grab some certified gear at a fraction of the price.
The Flags Rugby Sweat reinvents preppy sportswear with bold flag graphics and heavyweight jersey fabric. Rugged yet refined, this eye-catching layer brings a punch of Carhartt edge to the classic rugby shirt. Ribbed trims and a crisp collar finish the look, ready for weekend hangs or city breaks.
This stone-washed OG Double Front Jacket is peak workwear chic. Heavyweight cotton denim, reinforced front panels, and utility pockets give it serious structure. It’s got vintage vibes, a durable build, and a surprisingly versatile fit. Throw it over a tee, and you're good for both the site and the street.
The Jakob Backpack packs a punch with desert camo, garment-dyed canvas, and Carhartt-grade durability. Padded straps and multiple compartments make it ideal for commuters or festivalgoers. It’s got tactical looks with a practical twist.
Crisp, clean and quietly cool, the Crawford Pant in Natural is a summer staple. With a relaxed straight fit and lightweight organic cotton twill, it’s easy to wear but never basic. This is Carhartt’s low-key flex for warm-weather layering.
This isn’t just a white tee. The Old World T-Shirt blends Carhartt heritage with globe-trotting graphics, featuring a stylized script print front and back. Made from midweight cotton, it’s got an easy, everyday feel with just enough edge to elevate your summer fits.
Workwear gets a bright refresh in the W’ Brandon Double Knee Pant. The bold Blue Burst wash turns a functional favorite into a summer showstopper. Double-layer knees, contrast stitching, and a wide-leg cut give it all-day durability and downtown attitude.
The Cabinetry T-Shirt nods to vintage carpentry with a tongue-in-cheek chest graphic and a bold back print. Dyed in Carhartt’s classic Hamilton Brown, it’s a clever remix of utility culture. Perfect for anyone who appreciates tools and tees in equal measure.
The W’ Skyler Vest plays with proportions and utilitarian flair, pairing cropped boxiness with oversized patch pockets. Dyed in a lush green ‘Park’ tone, it’s tough on the outside, soft on the inside. It's summer outerwear that’s made to layer, style, and stand out.
Pinstripe gets rugged with the Drewe Chore Coat. Designed with a relaxed silhouette, contrast collar, and subtle embroidered heart, it’s equal parts romantic and industrial. Worn as a light jacket or styled over a tee, it delivers effortless summer cool with a playful wink.
Keep things breezy with the Walter Single Knee Short. Made from rinsed organic canvas, it brings durable comfort to every summer scenario, from beach days, backyard BBQs, and everything in between. The workwear aesthetic adds edge without sacrificing breathability or style.
Why choose Carhartt?
Born from its blue-collar roots in Detroit, Carhartt has evolved into a global icon by staying true to its workwear DNA while remixing it for modern wardrobes. Every piece is crafted with purpose: heavyweight fabrics, reinforced stitching, functional pockets, and fits that feel just right.
What makes Carhartt different is its ability to blend utility and style, tough enough for the workshop, cool enough for the skatepark, and laid-back enough for everyday wear.
In a world of fast fashion and fleeting hype, Carhartt stands for consistency. It champions craftsmanship, understated design, and cultural authenticity. Values that resonate with creatives, skaters, outdoor lovers, and anyone who appreciates quality.
The brand’s seasonal drops offer playful updates without losing its core identity. So, when you invest in Carhartt, you’re getting reliable gear that ages well, tells a story, and always gets the job done.
