Wait, what?! Ninja just turned its FrostVault cooler into a backpack
Ninja debuts FrostVault Go Backpack – and it even comes with a bottle opener
QUICK SUMMARY
Ninja has launched the FrostVault Go Backpack, a new portable cooler for camping trips and on-the-go adventures. The backpack cooler comes in two sizes, and has a built-in Cold Dry Zone that keeps food and drinks dry and chilled.
Currently only available in the US, prices on the Ninja FrostVault Go Backpack start at $199.
Ninja has just launched a new version of its popular FrostVault cooler, and it might be the weirdest yet smartest design yet. Based on the original FrostVault cool box, the Ninja FrostVault Go Backpack has expert cooling and storage features but it comes in a new portable backpack style that could give YETI a run for its money.
Ninja first announced its FrostVault cooler during summer 2024, and it’s already upgraded it twice for this year’s summer festivities. First, Ninja announced a wheeled version of the FrostVault to make the cooler more portable. But now, it’s gone a step further by turning the FrostVault into a backpack – yes, really.
To give it its full name, the Ninja FrostVault Go Backpack Soft Cooler with Cold Dry Zone is the brand’s most portable on-the-go cooler yet. The soft cooler backpack is available in four different colours and two different storage sizes – 24-Can or 36-Can.
I know what you’re thinking: carrying tons of ice, drink cans and raw food on your back must be uncomfortable… and kind of gross. But the Ninja FrostVault Go Backpack has a padded back panel and soft ergonomic straps that make it more comfortable to carry your food and drinks completely hands-free.
The Ninja FrostVault Go Backpack has many compartments to separate ice, drinks and food for hygiene and cooling purposes. Using Ninja’s FrostVault technology and Cold Dry Zone, the backpack keeps food and drink dry and at food-safe temperatures for hours, and it can even keep ice frozen for up to 24 hours.
Other cooling features include the ChillSeal Lid which keeps everything cold even if you leave the zip open. It’s also leak-proof and comes with two ice packs for extra cooling. The Ninja FrostVault Go Backpack even has a built-in bottle opener, so Ninja has really thought of everything.
Personally, I think the Ninja FrostVault Go Backpack looks like the food-making machine from Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, but everything’s got its quirks! It’s definitely a clever concept and one that will improve hiking and camping trips, although I do think it might be too big and potentially heavy for some people.
Having said that, I’d much prefer wearing a backpack rather than having to drag a huge hard cooler through the woods to get to a campsite.
The 24-Can version of the Ninja FrostVault Go Backpack Soft Cooler with Cold Dry Zone is available for $199 and the 36-Can model is priced at $249.99 at Ninja. As of writing, it’s not yet available on the Ninja UK website but I hope it arrives soon.
