Watch out YETI! Ninja upgrades its FrostVault Cooler with new wheeled design

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched the FrostVault Wheeled Cooler. Based on its original FrostVault design, the new cooler is now more portable than before with all-terrain wheels and handles.

Ninja has just announced a new version of its popular cool box, and it could give YETI a run for its money. The new Ninja FrostVault Wheeled Cooler is more portable than its predecessor, thanks to its new wheels and carry handles, and it has plenty of size options for all your adventures.

Ninja has had an exciting couple months, having announced many outdoors products including the FlexFlame, its first ever propane grill and a new 5-in-1 pizza oven . Now, Ninja is still staying in the outdoor space with its new cooler launch.

Ninja debuted its first ever cool box last year, and now, it’s made a bigger and more portable iteration. The Ninja FrostVault Wheeled Cooler has a similar design to its predecessor, but it now has new all-terrain wheels for better portability. It also has carry handles and a premium lid and latch system so you can transport it around campsites and beaches with you, and access your food and drinks more easily.

The Ninja FrostVault Wheeled Cooler uses FrostVault technology to keep everything nice and cool inside. It offers premium ice retention that can keep ice frozen for several days, so it can easily handle your upcoming camping trip. The cooler has an integrated dry goods drawer at the bottom of the construction, which can stay at fridge or food-safe temperature for days, too.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Alongside its added portability, the Ninja FrostVault Wheeled Cooler is now available in three different sizes from big to insanely large. These sizes include 28-litres, 42-litres and the ultra-massive 61-litres, so it has you covered for whatever trip you’re embarking on. The cooler also comes in white or grey colourways.

The Ninja FrostVault Wheeled Cooler is Ninja’s second version of a cool box and it seems to have nailed the design and technology nicely. In terms of pricing, the Ninja FrostVault Wheeled Cooler is priced at £349.99 / $349.99 and is available to buy at Ninja .

This price is for the 61-litre Ninja FrostVault Wheeled Cooler, and while it might seem pricey for a cool box, this is a similar price that you’d be looking to pay for a YETI cooler .

