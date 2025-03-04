Ninja quietly announces its new pizza oven with its most portable and stylish design yet
Ninja debuts new outdoor pizza oven with five functions and an affordable price tag
QUICK SUMMARY
Ninja has announced its new Artisan 5-in-1 Electric Pizza & Outdoor Oven. Ninja’s latest pizza oven has 5-in-1 functionality and five pizza settings to choose from.
The Ninja Artisan Outdoor Oven is available for $279.99. No UK pricing or availability has been announced yet.
Another week, another Ninja announcement – and this is one that pizza lovers are going to rave about. Ninja has just debuted its new outdoor pizza oven which comes with five functions and five pizza settings, plus the price isn’t bad either.
While Ninja made a name for itself making the best air fryers, the brand has since expanded into outdoor appliances. This latest product drop isn’t the first pizza oven from the brand, but if you found Ninja’s first outdoor oven to be a little too big, Ninja has solved that problem with its new model.
The Ninja Artisan 5-in-1 Portable Electric Pizza & Outdoor Oven can be used for pizzas, baking, broiling, proofing and warming. It also has five different pizza settings, including Neapolitan, Pan, New York, Thin Crust and Custom, and it can cook pizzas in just three minutes.
Compared to the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven which launched in 2023, the Ninja Artisan Pizza & Outdoor Oven is more compact and has a 12 x 12-inch cavity that can fit a 12-inch baking pan and pizza stone inside. As a portable appliance, it can be used in your garden or you can take it with you on camping trips and other outdoor adventures.
The Ninja Artisan Pizza & Outdoor Oven uses Complete Temperature Control technology to cook your meals. The electric heat can reach up to 700°F quickly and retain high temperatures without a live flame. It also has simple touch controls and a dial that gets it ready to go in just a few minutes.
While the Ninja Artisan Pizza & Outdoor Oven can be used to cook multiple foods, it’s built to take you through the entire pizza making process, including proofing. The Ninja Artisan Pizza & Outdoor Oven has a proofing setting that sets the oven to 90°F to help your dough rise and bring it to the optimal temperature for cooking.
Ninja has been really hitting it out the park lately with its outdoor appliances. Alongside the new Ninja Artisan Pizza & Outdoor Oven, Ninja recently announced its first ever propane grill but there’s a slight catch to these new products if you live outside the US.
The Ninja Artisan Pizza & Outdoor Oven is available now at Ninja and priced at $279.99. As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK or countries in Europe but we hope to see them arrive in the UK market soon.
