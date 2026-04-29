Only Freitag can make cycling crossbody bags look this cool

It’s a bit strange to write about Freitag. The brand is very well known in certain circles, and people who have ever come across any of its bags – including me – are completely obsessed with the company.

Others might not be familiar with the fashion label that makes bags from used truck tarps, taking sustainable fashion to the next level with its one-of-a-kind designs. Who will read my article about the brand’s new cycling cross-body bag range?

Whoever it might be, I think it’s best if we start at the beginning. Freitag is a Swiss brand that, as mentioned above, utilises used lorry tarps for its bags. The company makes everything from travel backpacks and messenger bags to laptop sleeves and wallets. And they all look delightfully unique.

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Bike-ready bags for coffee-stop culture

Its latest collection is aimed squarely at city folk. The Easy Riders range includes three models: F140 Fran, F141 Beryl and F142 Heinz. The naming is typical of Freitag; its other products have similar names, like the tiny F44 Walter or the 00s throwback F171 Laura.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The hook with the Easy Riders collection isn't the name but the purpose. Crossbody bags are all the rage (even I’m starting to warm to them), and Freitag knows how to make them not just good-looking but also functional. As such, all three new bags can be worn on the body and attached to your bike.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Where they differ is in their design and volume. The F140 Fran is the largest of the three, with a 2.8L capacity, offering adjustable storage, smart organisation and an easy switch from bike to street. At the other end of the scale is the compact F142 Heinz, which quickly converts into a saddlebag, delivering minimalist storage with bold, upcycled character.

The sweet spot between form and frame

Sitting in between the two is the bag I’ve tried, the asymmetrical F141 Beryl. Its slanted, envelope-style shape lets it sit under the top tube, close to the head tube, for easy access to your bits even when you’re on the move. Pop it off the bike, and it transforms into a 2.5L crossbody bag ready to show off in the posh coffee shop you’re about to visit.

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(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The materials and construction of the bag are very much like what I’m used to from the brand. The main material is hard-wearing tarp, with the flap using a Velcro fastener for a secure closing. It’s designed to let the bag expand slightly if you have a lot to carry.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The F141 Beryl is surprisingly spacious and well-organised for a crossbody bag. It has a wide outer pocket with a water-repellent zipper and an inner pocket, also with a zipper. I could easily sink my phone, wallet, Fujifilm XT-30 II, tissues, keys, and other bits in it. And thanks to pockets, you can find everything in the bag without much effort.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The detachable, length-adjustable strap has a sliding truck reflector (of course it’s a truck reflector!) for better visibility both on and off the bike. (I would still suggest using lights on the bike, though.) My bag has this lovely, worn aesthetic, which, again, isn’t uncommon for Freitag, and lends a lived-in feel to the F141 Beryl.

When function slightly gets in the way of flair

Between you and me, I almost wish it were ‘just’ a standard crossbody bag. I don’t commute on the bike much, and that little Velcro loop on the side of the F141 Beryl, which helps secure it to the head tube, looks a bit clunky to my taste. I could always remove it and pretend it never existed? Maybe.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Either way, the F141 Beryl is a fun bag for the fans of the brand. It doesn’t come cheap, but then again, Freitag stuff never does, right? You’re paying the extra for the sustainable, European-made approach. And for the unique look. Plus, the bag will practically last forever and look good doing so.

The Easy Rider collection is available now at Freitag. The F140 Fran sells for CHF 190 / €190 / £170 / $240 (~AU$310). The tiny F142 Heinz is a tad cheaper at CHF 140 / €140 / £125 / $180. The tested F141 Beryl costs the same as the F140 Fran, CHF 190 / €190 / £170 / $240 (~AU$230).