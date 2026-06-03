Dell's new Alienware gaming monitors are way more important than you might realise – for one big reason

Whenever I sprint around the exhibit halls at a massive event like Computex in Taipei, it can be easy to get numbed to the sky-high prices attached to the niche tech products being announced left, right and centre. In 2026, perhaps more than ever before, it's tempting to gloss over pricing as just an inevitably bitter pill.

So, I was hugely impressed when I stopped by Dell's closed-door area to check out the XPS 13 (which is a certified banger), and got a bonus in the form of some Alienware launches that do really interesting things. Crucially, they do those things at estimated, unconfirmed target prices that make them super enticing.

The big headliner this year from Alienware is the (brace yourself) Alienware 39 5K OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3926QW). That absolute mouthful is a 39-inch 5K monitor that marries the gorgeous blacks of OLED to the immersive fun of an ultrawide.

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Fascinatingly, it uses an LG panel, but unlike LG's own UltraGear monitor of the same size, it drops things down to just standard OLED rather than WOLED. Dell's spokesperson said this was because it's happy to trade the brightness ceiling down a little, but get more vivid colours as a result, and the monitor certainly delivers on that front.

It's beautiful to look at, and while a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz at maximum resolution might make it unsuitable for competitive gaming, I'm convinced that you're not buying this to play Counter-Strike 2 anyway. Plus, it has a 330Hz (1080p) mode for those who do need it.

A lovely stand makes it easy to adjust, and its 1500R curve isn't pronounced enough to feel awkward. It's gorgeous, but most importantly of all, I was told that it's currently targeting a launch price of $1,099. That's simply superb value for a screen of this quality, and could make it a genuine disruptor when it arrives later this month (in Asia first, with more regions later in the year).

A "cut-price" option that excels, too

(Image credit: Future)

For those who don't have £1,000 to drop on a gaming monitor, I was actually even more impressed by the other big launch Alienware showed off: deep breath, it was the Alienware 34 280Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3426DW).

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This is a QD-OLED, a panel that Alienware said has been hugely popular since it launched it in 2022, and upgrades things really nicely. At 34 inches, it's a little more manageable for normal-sized desks (even if it's still entirely extra), and running 007 First Light, I was seriously impressed by how it performed in a brief demo session.

Compared to Alienware's last model, the refresh rate has gone from 240Hz to 280Hz, with peak brightness also up from 1,000nits to 1,300nits. Perhaps most consequential of all is a new anti-reflective coating that really impressed me – subtle enough not to change the picture, but diffusing enough light to make it gorgeous to look at.

Here's the crucial bit – this one's apparently targeting a price of $799. Again, that's not exactly bargain-bin stuff, but for the tech on offer, it's hugely competitive, and if Dell can actually bring it to market at that level, it again should genuinely unnerve some of the competition (meaning LG, most likely).

A background strategy shift

(Image credit: Future)

A couple of weeks before Computex, Alienware announced its latest laptop, the Alienware 15 (finally, a doable name). That launch might not have attracted huge amounts of attention, but checking out the 15 at the same time as these high-end monitors underscored something in my eyes.

Dell might not be saying that it's changing the Alienware brand in wholesale terms, but it's clearly trying to swim against the tide in computing and offer prices that people can actually afford.

In the case of this laptop, it's more true than for either of those monitors – it'll start from $1,299.99 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, and is deliberately geared to offer a huge number of customisation options. In some regions, I was told that even 30-series cards might be available, to keep that price even further down.

When I posited that the laptop chassis might become Alienware's Swiss Army Knife, suitable for a wide range of markets and situations, I got agreement back from Dell's spokesperson, and that adds to the sense that there's a new approach at play.

Alienware, like XPS, has long managed to stay really premium despite also being mainstream and having great brand recognition. At a time when handhelds are spiking in price, GPUs are becoming scarce, and even RAM is basically a hard currency, taking their brand to the people with fairer pricing is a refreshing angle.

Whether it can stick the landing with those monitors' final prices remains to be seen, but from what I've seen in Taipei, I'm pretty excited by the influence the launches could exert on the market. Time will tell, ultimately.