LG's new 1,000Hz monitor is a sign of where gaming is heading – and we like it

Quick Summary LG has unveiled its first 1,000Hz gaming monitor in the UltraGear 25G590B. This Full HD 24.5-inch display is designed for competitive gaming and is due to go on sale in the second half of 2026.

LG has taken its competitive gaming monitor offering to a new level with its latest creation that promises to offer a blistering fast refresh rate.

According to the Korean company, this is the "world's first Full HD gaming monitor with a native 1,000Hz refresh rate". That should mean this offers the fastest possible delivery of visuals to ensure gamers can respond quickest – ideal for competitive gaming.

The LG UltraGear 25G590B is a 24.5-inch monitor with Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution that sits in a compact design and is optimized for high-level gaming.

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This is specifically designed and built to work with FPS games, with the ultra-fast visual updates needed for enhanced smoothness and motion clarity, that lead to faster reaction times.

The key here is that this is a native 1,000Hz monitor. Other options may have required you to adjust screen size or resolution settings to hit that level of speed. This monitor comes with that level of speed, and FHD resolution, as standard.

LG has also enhanced this with its own software smarts including Motion Blur Reduction Pro. This should make fast moving objects sharper and more easy to track.

The IPS screen can deliver rich colours, while it's covered in a low-reflection film, to ensure there is minimal glare for the best possible visibility and immersion.

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AI Scene Optimization is another feature which allows the monitor to adapt output based on the scene being displayed, to get you the best depth and realism. While the AI Sound ensures spatial audio is offered with super clear in-game communications.

The monitor emblem itself also features lighting, allowing you to customise this for ambient illumination.

When is the LG UltraGear 1000Hz monitor released?

LG says the UltraGear 25G590B will become available to buy in the second half of 2026. It says this will be available in "select markets" with availability on a wider scale rolling out later in the year.

Usually LG launches in Korea the US and Europe first, so they are likely to be the first places to get access to the blistering refresh rates of this new class of LG gaming monitor.