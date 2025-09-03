Acer goes for the speed records with its 720Hz Predator OLED monitor

Quick Summary The Acer Predator X27U F8 is a 26.5-inch OLED monitor that offers a stunning 720Hz refresh rate. Designed for ultra-responsive gaming, the WQHD display uses DFR and AMD Free Sync Premium Pro for the most buttery-smooth gameplay results.

It feels like just the other day we were reporting the world's fastest gaming monitor from China's HKC, and now Acer has hit back with its own version.

The Acer Predator X27U F8 has been revealed as the company's high-speed gaming screen capable of an eye-dazzling 720Hz refresh rate.

Yes, that is one of the fastest monitors out there right now and yes, it will mean you need some serious graphics card power to get even close to that level of frame rate production. But for hardcore PC gamers, it could be the difference between glory and getting fragged.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer says this is the top choice for "elite gamers" who want the fastest refresh times and best image quality. The later of those two comes from that OLED display.

The OLED offers VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification and a 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut. All that should mean lots of variation possible in blacks, for a more immersive experience and less chance of any enemies sneaking out of the dark to jump you.

Another helpful feature in that range is the inclusion of DFR, or Dynamic Frequency Resolution. This allows the monitor to switch between WQHD 2560 x 1440 at 540Hz and that top-end 720Hz with a lower 1280 x 720 resolution. A drop which, presumably, will mean a bit less strain on the computer running the output.

The Acer Predator X27U F8 monitor will be available from 2026 starting at $1,300 or £1,045.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Acer)

Also announced by the brand as part of its IFA shenanigans is the high-end Helios 18P AI laptop, with Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 192GB EEC memory, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, Wi-FI 7 and an 18-inch 3840 x 2400 HDR display. This will be available from 2026 starting at $4,000 or £3,920.

Acer has also revealed new desktop computers in the Predator Orion 7000 and Predator Orion 5000, each built for high performance gaming. These will be available from 2026 starting at £2,610.

The Predator Aethon 550 TKL is also an option as a gaming keyboard with hot-swappable switches, wired, Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity, plus RGB lighting. This is on sale from next year too, priced at $129 or £112.