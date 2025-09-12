OnePlus 15 confirmed to have feature even the new iPhone 17 Pro can't match

Quick Summary OnePlus may be readying a seriously high-spec display for the OnePlus 15. That could be a 165Hz display, and comes direct from the brand's President in China.

With the recent launch of the iPhone 17 range, one of the most important additions saw the inclusion of Apple's ProMotion display on the base model for the very first time. That's something fans of the brand – present company very much included – have been asking for for years.

That addition means iPhone 17 users will be able to enjoy a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for the first time. The feature had previously been exclusive to the Pro models in the iPhone family, having first debuted with the iPhone 13 Pro back in 2021.

Now, it looks as though OnePlus could smash that, with its new OnePlus 15 handset. That's not expected until the end of the year, but we're starting to hear a lot of rumours about the handset.

This one comes direct from the President of OnePlus China, Li Jie, on Weibo. In the post, Li praises Apple for entering the era of high refresh rates, before going on to say that OnePlus will lead the industry in this area this time out.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

While it's not exactly a concrete admission, we'd wager that this is a suggestion of the OnePlus 15 carrying a 165Hz refresh rate. It wouldn't be the first device to carry such a specification – I tested the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro last year, which was similarly spec'd – but it would mark a significant moment for OnePlus.

That brand certainly feels a step more consumer-focused than Asus, which is definitely leaning hard into the gaming niche. For that market, the technology is far less prevalent, and so should be a welcome addition.

Of course, it's unlikely to feel as revolutionary as the iPhone jump. The leap from 60Hz to 120Hz is more significant than the step from 120Hz to 165Hz, and will be easier to feel in standard day-to-day use.

With OnePlus usually launching devices before the year ends, we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out exactly what the device has to offer.